Hurricanes-Predators Sum

|Carolina
|0
|0
|0—0
|Nashville
|0
|1
|2—3
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Nashville, Smith 1 (Ellis, Turris), 19:41 (pp).
Third Period_2, Nashville, Ekholm 1 (Ellis, Salomaki), 4:05. 3, Nashville, Ekholm 2 (Duchene, Granlund), 10:59.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-8-13_32. Nashville 15-8-17_40.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Nashville 1 of 5.
Goalies_Carolina, Forsberg 0-1-0 (40 shots-37 saves). Nashville, Rinne 1-0-0 (32-32).
A_17,159 (17,113). T_2:31.
Referees_Dan Kelly, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kory Nagy.
