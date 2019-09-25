Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes-Predators Sum

September 25, 2019 10:45 pm
 
Carolina 0 0 0—0
Nashville 0 1 2—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Nashville, Smith 1 (Ellis, Turris), 19:41 (pp).

Third Period_2, Nashville, Ekholm 1 (Ellis, Salomaki), 4:05. 3, Nashville, Ekholm 2 (Duchene, Granlund), 10:59.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-8-13_32. Nashville 15-8-17_40.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Nashville 1 of 5.

Goalies_Carolina, Forsberg 0-1-0 (40 shots-37 saves). Nashville, Rinne 1-0-0 (32-32).

A_17,159 (17,113). T_2:31.

Referees_Dan Kelly, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Kory Nagy.

