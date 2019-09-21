Indiana State leads all the way to beat E. Illinois 16-6

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Kurtis Wilderman threw for 186 yards and a touchdown as Indiana State took an early lead and held it, beating Eastern Illinois 16-6 on Saturday.

The Sycamores (2-2) were up 3-0 when Wilderman hit Rontrez Morgan for a 69-yard score with :33 left in the first quarter. Jerry Nunez kicked his second of three field goals late in the second quarter and Indiana State led 13-0 at halftime.

Wilderman also led the Sycamores’ ground game, running for 50 yards on 15 carries. Morgan caught four passes for 90 yards receiving.

The Sycamores outgained Eastern Illinois 343-200 yards.

The Panthers (0-4) had four turnovers during the game, including Harry Woodbery’s two interceptions. Woodbery — who replaced starting QB Johnathan Brantley late in the first half — was 8-of-22 passing for 63 yards and ran for the Panthers only score.

