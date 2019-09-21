Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indiana State leads all the way to beat E. Illinois 16-6

September 21, 2019 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Kurtis Wilderman threw for 186 yards and a touchdown as Indiana State took an early lead and held it, beating Eastern Illinois 16-6 on Saturday.

The Sycamores (2-2) were up 3-0 when Wilderman hit Rontrez Morgan for a 69-yard score with :33 left in the first quarter. Jerry Nunez kicked his second of three field goals late in the second quarter and Indiana State led 13-0 at halftime.

Wilderman also led the Sycamores’ ground game, running for 50 yards on 15 carries. Morgan caught four passes for 90 yards receiving.

The Sycamores outgained Eastern Illinois 343-200 yards.

Advertisement

The Panthers (0-4) had four turnovers during the game, including Harry Woodbery’s two interceptions. Woodbery — who replaced starting QB Johnathan Brantley late in the first half — was 8-of-22 passing for 63 yards and ran for the Panthers only score.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson