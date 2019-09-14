Listen Live Sports

Indiana State tops Eastern Kentucky 19-7 for first win

September 14, 2019 4:26 pm
 
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Chris Childers and Peterson Kerlegrand ran for touchdowns, Jerry Nunez kicked two field goals to tie a school record and Indiana State made a goal-line stand to get its first win of the season Saturday, 19-7 over Eastern Kentucky.

The Sycamores (1-2) forced sixed straight Eastern Kentucky punts while taking a 10-0 halftime lead on a 42-yard field goal and Childers’ 2-yard scoring run.

Nunez missed a field goal early in the second half and the Colonels offense kicked in, closing to 10-7 on Alonzo Booth’s 1-yard run that capped a 15-play, 80-yard drive.

Nunez kicked a 31-yard field goal on the following possession — the 42nd of his career, tying a school record — before the Colonels (1-2) began another long drive that ended on downs at the Indiana State 8-yard line after an apparent TD pass was called back because of a penalty.

Kerlegrand, 132 yards on 23 carries, iced it with a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter for Indiana State, which outgained the Colonels 348-248.

Daryl McCleskey Jr. led Eastern Kentucky with 103 yards on 13 carries.

