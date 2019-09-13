Listen Live Sports

Indians bring up Karinchak for Twins series, recall Zimmer

September 13, 2019 3:28 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians have brought up highly touted reliever James Karinchak for their biggest series this season while waiting for All-Star closer Brad Hand.

Cleveland added the 23-year-old Karinchak to the roster Friday before opening a three-game set against AL Central-leading Minnesota. The Twins lead the Indians by 3 ½ games.

Karinchak gives manager Terry Francona another late-inning option. Hand was sent back to Cleveland for an MRI on Thursday.

The left-hander has struggled for more than a month, with four of his five blown saves coming since July 12 along with a 5.68 ERA in the second half.

Karnichak is viewed as Cleveland’s future closer. The right-hander went 1-1 with eight saves and 2.67 ERA across the minors. He recently pitched 3 1/3 scoreless in three postseason appearances for Triple-A Columbus.

The Indians also recalled outfielder Bradley Zimmer, who has been rehabbing his surgically repaired right shoulder and other injuries.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

