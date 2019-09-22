IndyCar Points Leaders

Through Sept. 21

1. Josef Newgarden, 641.

2. Simon Pagenaud, 616.

3. Alexander Rossi, 608.

4. Scott Dixon, 578.

5. Will Power, 550.

6. Felix Rosenqvist, 425.

6. Takuma Sato, 415.

7. Colton Herta, 420.

7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 420.

9. Graham Rahal, 389.

10. Santino Ferrucci, 351.

11. Sebastien Bourdais, 387.

12. James Hinchcliffe, 370.

14. Spencer Pigot, 335.

15. Tony Kanaan, 304.

16. Marco Andretti, 303.

17. Marcus Ericsson, 290.

18. Zach Veach, 271.

19. Matheus Leist, 261.

20. Ed Jones, 217.

21. Jack Harvey, 186.

22. Ed Carpenter, 161.

23. Max Chilton, 184.

24. Conor Daly, 149.

25. Patricio O’Ward, 115.

26. Charlie Kimball, 117.

27. Sage Karam, 39.

28. James Davison, 36.

29. Helio Castroneves, 33.

30. Ben Hanley, 31.

31. Pippa Mann, 28.

32. Kyle Kaiser, 22.

33. JR Hildebrand, 20.

34. Oriol Servia, 16.

35. RC Enerson, 13.

36. Jordan King, 12.

