Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IndyCar Points Leaders

September 22, 2019 7:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Through Sept. 21

1. Josef Newgarden, 641.

2. Simon Pagenaud, 616.

3. Alexander Rossi, 608.

Advertisement

4. Scott Dixon, 578.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

5. Will Power, 550.

6. Felix Rosenqvist, 425.

6. Takuma Sato, 415.

7. Colton Herta, 420.

7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 420.

9. Graham Rahal, 389.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

10. Santino Ferrucci, 351.

11. Sebastien Bourdais, 387.

12. James Hinchcliffe, 370.

14. Spencer Pigot, 335.

15. Tony Kanaan, 304.

16. Marco Andretti, 303.

17. Marcus Ericsson, 290.

18. Zach Veach, 271.

19. Matheus Leist, 261.

20. Ed Jones, 217.

21. Jack Harvey, 186.

22. Ed Carpenter, 161.

23. Max Chilton, 184.

24. Conor Daly, 149.

25. Patricio O’Ward, 115.

26. Charlie Kimball, 117.

27. Sage Karam, 39.

28. James Davison, 36.

29. Helio Castroneves, 33.

30. Ben Hanley, 31.

31. Pippa Mann, 28.

32. Kyle Kaiser, 22.

33. JR Hildebrand, 20.

34. Oriol Servia, 16.

35. RC Enerson, 13.

36. Jordan King, 12.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress