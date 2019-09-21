Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
IndyCar Points Leaders

September 21, 2019 9:47 pm
 
Through Sept. 20

1. Josef Newgarden, 593.

2. Alexander Rossi, 552.

3. Simon Pagenaud, 551.

4. Scott Dixon, 508.

5. Will Power, 469.

6. Takuma Sato, 397.

7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 380.

8. Felix Rosenqvist, 365.

9. Graham Rahal, 353.

10. Santino Ferrucci, 339.

11. Sebastien Bourdais, 335.

12. James Hinchcliffe, 326.

13. Colton Herta, 316.

14. Spencer Pigot, 315.

15. Tony Kanaan, 276.

16. Marco Andretti, 271.

17. Marcus Ericsson, 252.

18. Zach Veach, 247.

19. Matheus Leist, 235.

20. Ed Jones, 203.

21. Jack Harvey, 164.

22. Ed Carpenter, 161.

23. Max Chilton, 150.

24. Conor Daly, 133.

25. Patricio O’Ward, 115.

26. Charlie Kimball, 87.

27. Sage Karam, 39.

28. James Davison, 36.

29. Helio Castroneves, 33.

30. Ben Hanley, 31.

31. Pippa Mann, 28.

32. Kyle Kaiser, 22.

33. JR Hildebrand, 20.

34. Oriol Servia, 16.

35. RC Enerson, 13.

36. Jordan King, 12.

