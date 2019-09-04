IndyCar Schedule and standings

March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)
March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas (Colton Herta)
April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Takuma Sato)
April 14 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif. (Alexander Rossi)
May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis (Simon Pagenaud)
May 26 — Indianapolis 500 (Simon Pagenaud)
June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 1 (Josef Newgarden)
June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 2 (Scott Dixon)
June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas (Josef Newgarden)
June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Alexander Rossi)
July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto (Simon Pagenaud)
July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton (Josef Newgarden)
July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio (Scott Dixon)
Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa. (Will Power)
Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill. (Takuma Sato)
Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.) (Will Power)
Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.
|Points Leaders
|Through Sept. 1
1. Josef Newgarden, 593
2. Alexander Rossi, 552
3. Simon Pagenaud, 551
4. Scott Dixon, 508
5. Will Power, 469
6. Takuma Sato, 397
7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 380
8. Felix Rosenqvist, 365
9. Graham Rahal, 353
10. Santino Ferrucci, 339
11. Sebastien Bourdais, 335
12. James Hinchcliffe, 326
13. Colton Herta, 316
14. Spencer Pigot, 315
15. Tony Kanaan, 276
16. Marco Andretti, 271
17. Marcus Ericsson, 252
18. Zach Veach, 247
19. Matheus Leist, 235
20. Ed Jones, 203
