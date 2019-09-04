Listen Live Sports

IndyCar Schedule and standings

September 4, 2019 10:13 am
 
March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Josef Newgarden)

March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas (Colton Herta)

April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham (Takuma Sato)

April 14 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Calif. (Alexander Rossi)

May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis (Simon Pagenaud)

May 26 — Indianapolis 500 (Simon Pagenaud)

June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 1 (Josef Newgarden)

June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix-Race 2 (Scott Dixon)

June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas (Josef Newgarden)

June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Alexander Rossi)

July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto (Simon Pagenaud)

July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton (Josef Newgarden)

July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio (Scott Dixon)

Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa. (Will Power)

Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill. (Takuma Sato)

Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.) (Will Power)

Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

Points Leaders
Through Sept. 1

1. Josef Newgarden, 593

2. Alexander Rossi, 552

3. Simon Pagenaud, 551

4. Scott Dixon, 508

5. Will Power, 469

6. Takuma Sato, 397

7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 380

8. Felix Rosenqvist, 365

9. Graham Rahal, 353

10. Santino Ferrucci, 339

11. Sebastien Bourdais, 335

12. James Hinchcliffe, 326

13. Colton Herta, 316

14. Spencer Pigot, 315

15. Tony Kanaan, 276

16. Marco Andretti, 271

17. Marcus Ericsson, 252

18. Zach Veach, 247

19. Matheus Leist, 235

20. Ed Jones, 203

