The Associated Press
 
Injured Kevin Anderson to sit out rest of 2019 ATP season

September 10, 2019 4:44 pm
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson says he will take the rest of the 2019 season off as he continues to recover from a right knee injury.

The hard-serving South African hasn’t played in a tournament since losing in the third round of Wimbledon in July, and pulled out of the U.S. Open because of his knee problems.

He said on Twitter on Tuesday that he will not play again until next year. In a statement, Anderson said: “I have spoken with my team, consulted with doctors, and we have decided that the best course of action is to take the rest of the year off and prepare for 2020. This will give me enough time to undergo more rehab processes and get healthy.”

The 33-year-old Anderson was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at Flushing Meadows in 2017 and to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year.

More AP tennis: http://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

