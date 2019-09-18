Listen Live Sports

Injury-plagued Eagles cancel practice, hold walkthrough

September 18, 2019 1:13 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Doug Pederson canceled practice Wednesday and the injury-plagued team will instead have a walkthrough.

Wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, tight end Dallas Goedert, running back Corey Clement and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan were hurt in a 24-20 loss at Atlanta. None of them would’ve been available for a full practice.

Quarterback Carson Wentz took a hard shot to the chest and was later checked for a concussion but Pederson said he’s fine.

Jackson and Jeffery played only a few snaps against the Falcons before going to the sideline. Jackson has a groin strain and Jeffery has a calf strain. Goedert was ruled out before the game started because of a calf injury. Clement injured his shoulder on a kickoff return. Jernigan broke his foot and will be out for a while.

The Eagles (1-1) host the Lions (1-0-1) this week.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

