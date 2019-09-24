Listen Live Sports

Italy’s sports minister announces ‘severe’ racism sanctions

September 24, 2019 6:39 am
 
ROME (AP) — The Italian government’s new sports minister has vowed to eliminate racism from soccer stadiums “with more severe and efficient sanctions.”

Vincenzo Spadafora tells Spanish newspaper El Pais, “Eliminating racism from society is a long and costly process which we will move forward but I will dedicate myself toward eliminating it from stadiums during my mandate — even at the cost of making unpopular decisions.”

Spadafora adds, “The time has come for everyone to assume responsibility: institutions, politicians, federations and fans. … Soon I will meet with all of the sports representatives to share with them a significant change, with more severe and efficient sanctions.”

The comments come after three cases of racist chants during the four opening rounds of Serie A.

Three black players — Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, AC Milan’s Franck Kessie, and Fiorentina’s Dalbert Henrique — have been targeted by offensive chants from the stands.

But no punishments have been handed out by the Italian league, federation or police.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

