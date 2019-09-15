Jackson expected to start for Detroit against Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (48-100, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (44-103, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (2-8, 5.51 ERA) Tigers: Edwin Jackson (3-9, 9.76 ERA)

LINE: Orioles -135; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Baltimore will face off on Sunday.

The Tigers are 20-53 on their home turf. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .295 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with an OBP of .347.

The Orioles have gone 25-48 away from home. Baltimore’s lineup has 189 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 32 homers. The Tigers won the last meeting 8-4. John Schreiber earned his second victory and John Hicks went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Detroit. Paul Fry registered his ninth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 15 home runs and has 51 RBIs. Christin Stewart is 11-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 66 extra base hits and is batting .278. Pedro Severino is 5-for-16 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .262 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Orioles: 2-8, .226 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Miguel Cabrera: (knee).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.