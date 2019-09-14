Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson’s 2 Pick 6s power Austin Peay past Mercer, 48-34

September 14, 2019 11:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Kentel Williams ran for two touchdowns and Kordell Jackson returned two interceptions for touchdowns as Austin Peay spoiled Mercer’s home opener, 48-34 on Saturday night.

Austin Peay (2-1) has now won two straight under first-year coach Mark Hudspeth.

Each team kicked two first-half field goals and the game was deadlocked at intermission, 13-13.

JaVaughn Craig, who finished 18 of 32 for 252 yards, opened the second with a five-yard strike to Baniko Henry to put the Governors on top for good, 20-13 and Jackson pushed to 27-13 with his first pick six, this one from 29 yards out.

Advertisement

Robert Riddle got the Bears within a touchdown with a 4-yard pass to Chris Ellington to cut the Mercer (2-1) deficit to 27-20, but Austin Peay opened the fourth quarter with a touchdown run by Williams from three-yards out and a 69-yard pick six by Jackson that pushed the lead to 41-20.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Mercer’s Riddle finished 29 of 47 for 287 yards and four touchdowns, but his two interceptions resulted in 14 Austin Peay points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in