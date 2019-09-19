Listen Live Sports

Jaguars CB Ramsey active, in starting lineup vs Titans

September 19, 2019 7:09 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who requested a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars following a loss at Houston on Sunday, is active and in the starting lineup against Tennessee.

Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday he was planning to play Ramsey, but there were some who questioned whether the franchise would hold him out with a potential trade on the horizon.

Receiver C.J. Board, cornerback Breon Borders, running Devine Ozigbo, linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), guard Brandon Thomas, tight end Josh Oliver (hamstring) and defensive tackle Dontavius Russell were Jacksonville’s inactives.

Oliver and Alexander were ruled out Wednesday.

The Titans will be without linebacker Wesley Woodyard (quadriceps), offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile (knee), running back David Fluellen (hamstring), offensive lineman Nate Davis, defensive lineman Matt Dickerson, defensive back Chris Milton (collarbone) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu.

Pamphile, Fluellen and Milton were ruled out Wednesday. Woodyard was questionable.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

