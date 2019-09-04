Listen Live Sports

Jaguars QB Nick Foles starts season on injury report

September 4, 2019 3:48 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles will start the season on the injury report.

The team listed Foles on its initial report Wednesday with an abdominal oblique injury — he had some soreness following training camp — but said he’s expected to play in the season opener against Kansas City. The Jaguars host the Chiefs on Sunday.

Coach Doug Marrone sat Foles and most of his other starters for the majority of the preseason, taking a “smarter approach” to training camp and exhibition games in hopes of being healthier for the regular season. They played a few series in the third preseason game.

Jacksonville responded by scoring a league-low 29 points in four exhibition games, the fewest in franchise history. Marrone was admittedly unsure whether the Jags were ready for the regular season, but he was pleased they were close to full strength.

The team also is missing a day of practice and meetings because of Hurricane Dorian, but expects to get all the pregame preparation crammed into Thursday and Friday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

