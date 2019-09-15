Jaguars-Texans Stats

Jacksonville 0 3 0 9—12 Houston 3 3 0 7—13 First Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 39, 1:54.

Second Quarter

Jac_FG Lambo 40, 3:17.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, :00.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_Watson 2 run (Fairbairn kick), 11:35.

Advertisement

Jac_FG Lambo 32, 6:01.

Jac_Chark 4 pass from Minshew (run failed), :30.

A_71,651.

___

Jac Hou First downs 16 17 Total Net Yards 281 263 Rushes-yards 21-103 30-126 Passing 178 137 Punt Returns 4-9 1-5 Kickoff Returns 1-20 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 23-33-0 16-29-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-35 4-22 Punts 6-48.0 7-43.9 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-0 Penalties-Yards 9-70 7-47 Time of Possession 30:01 29:59

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Minshew 6-56, Fournette 15-47. Houston, Hyde 20-90, D.Johnson 6-31, Watson 4-5.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Minshew 23-33-0-213. Houston, Watson 16-29-0-159.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Chark 7-55, Conley 4-73, Fournette 4-40, O’Shaughnessy 4-28, Swaim 3-14, Westbrook 1-3. Houston, Hopkins 5-40, Fuller 4-40, Stills 2-38, Akins 2-25, Coutee 2-7, Fells 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.