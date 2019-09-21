Listen Live Sports

James scores late to give Abilene Christian 17-10 victory

September 21, 2019 11:04 pm
 
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Tracy James crashed in to score in the waning seconds after Abilene Christian recovered a fumbled punt to grab a 17-10 win over McNeese on Saturday night.

Abilene Christian (2-2, 1-1 Southland Conference) led throughout until McNeese’s Cody Orgeron and Cyron Sutton hooked up on a 28-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 10 with 1:53 remaining.

The Cowboys were able to force a punt on the next series but Sutton fumbled and ACU’s David Stone pounced on it on McNeese’s 37 with 1:02 left in the game. Eight plays later James bulled in from the 1 with 13 seconds remaining. Two plays earlier Luke Anthony hit James on an 18-yard pass that took the Wildcats to the 1.

Anthony found James on a 59-yard touchdown toss for a 10-3 lead with 7:33 left in the second quarter.

Anthony threw for 313 yards and one score. Josh Fink caught nine passes for 123 yards.

Elijah Mack rushed for 125 yards for McNeese (2-2, 0-1).

