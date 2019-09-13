Listen Live Sports

Jamieson makes 7 birdies to open 2-stroke lead at KLM Open

September 13, 2019 2:39 pm
 
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Scott Jamieson of Scotland shot a 7-under 65 in the second round, including seven birdies, to lead the KLM Open by two strokes at the halfway stage on Friday.

Jamieson, whose only European Tour title came in 2013, birdied the par-5 18th in a bogey-free round at The International on the outskirts of Amsterdam to move 11 under overall.

He leads a group of four players on 9 under, including Sergio Garcia and surprise first round leader Callum Shinkwin (69). Garcia shot a 5-under 67 to follow a 68 on Thursday and put himself in contention going into the weekend.

Lee Westwood, the 1999 champion, missed the cut after a second round 75 left him 1 over for the tournament.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

