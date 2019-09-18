Listen Live Sports

Jets’ Adams rips NFL for fine, calls league ‘a damn joke’

September 18, 2019 10:44 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jets safety Jamal Adams is calling the NFL “a damn joke” for fining him for a hit he made on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during New York’s loss to Cleveland on Monday night.

An angry Adams wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night that the league docked him $21,000 after he was called for roughing the passer midway through the first quarter when he hit Mayfield with his left forearm just after the Browns star threw a pass.

Adams posted video of the play, saying he didn’t sign up to play two-hand touch and doesn’t care about “these soft rules” in place to protect quarterbacks. He adds that he will continue to play his hard-nosed style of football, despite the fine.

The NFL’s typical fine for roughing the passer for a first-time offense is $21,056.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

