Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jets-Flames Sums

September 24, 2019 11:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Winnipeg 0 0 0—0
Calgary 0 2 0—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Poolman, WPG, major (high sticking), 5:49.

Second Period_1, Calgary, Monahan (Gaudreau, Giordano), 13:37 (pp). 2, Calgary, Bennett (Backlund, Frolik), 14:10. Penalties_Beaulieu, WPG, (tripping), 12:37.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Nogier, WPG, (interference), 2:29; Monahan, CGY, (slashing), 8:11.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 6-4-10_20. Calgary 7-13-13_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; Calgary 1 of 4.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Comrie 0-0-0 (20 shots-18 saves), Berdin 0-0-0 (13-13). Calgary, Rittich 0-0-0 (20-20).

T_2:13.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Vaughan Rody.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Defense Logistics Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches