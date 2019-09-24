Jets-Flames Sums

Winnipeg 0 0 0—0 Calgary 0 2 0—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Poolman, WPG, major (high sticking), 5:49.

Second Period_1, Calgary, Monahan (Gaudreau, Giordano), 13:37 (pp). 2, Calgary, Bennett (Backlund, Frolik), 14:10. Penalties_Beaulieu, WPG, (tripping), 12:37.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Nogier, WPG, (interference), 2:29; Monahan, CGY, (slashing), 8:11.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 6-4-10_20. Calgary 7-13-13_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 1; Calgary 1 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Comrie 0-0-0 (20 shots-18 saves), Berdin 0-0-0 (13-13). Calgary, Rittich 0-0-0 (20-20).

T_2:13.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Vaughan Rody.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.