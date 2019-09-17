Jets-Oilers Sums

Winnipeg 0 0 0—0 Edmonton 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Edmonton, Neal (Persson, Klefbom), 15:48. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins (Klefbom, Persson), 19:44. Penalties_Bouchard, EDM, (slashing), 7:45.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Cave, EDM, (tripping), 9:32.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-10-5_25. Edmonton 12-11-10_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; Edmonton 0 of 0.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Comrie 0-0-0 (33 shots-31 saves). Edmonton, Wells 0-0-0 (7-7), Skinner 0-0-0 (18-18).

T_2:17.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Travis Toomey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.