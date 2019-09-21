Listen Live Sports

Johnston throws for 3 TDs, UAB dominates South Alabama 35-3

September 21, 2019 6:59 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tyler Johnston III threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns as UAB scored early and often to dominate South Alabama 35-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Johnson was 22-of-27 passing with one interception and rushed for 26 yards. Kendall Parham hauled in three passes for 107 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown that got the Blazers on the board early in the first quarter. UAB (3-0) scored on its next series when Spencer Brown crashed in from the 1.

South Alabama (1-3) got its only points when Frankie Onate booted a 27-yard field goal to trail 14-3 going into the second quarter.

Brown, who finished with 80 yards rushing, ran in from the 1 and Johnston hit Austin Watkins on a 33-yard scoring strike to go up 28-3 at the break. Johnston passed to Hayden Pittman from the 16 for the final score with 6:17 remaining in the game.

The Blazers totaled 514 yards while holding South Alabama to 190.

