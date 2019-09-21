Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Mondesi ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Soler dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|3-Lopez pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Gordon lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|McBroom rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.321
|Starling rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.190
|2-Mejia pr-cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|b-Arteaga ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Dini c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.153
|c-Cuthbert ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.252
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.347
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|E.Rosario lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Sanó 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.245
|Gonzalez 1b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Cave rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|a-Astudillo ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Castro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|1-Kepler pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Garver c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Wade Jr cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Kansas City
|020
|003
|007_12
|16
|1
|Minnesota
|001
|040
|000_5
|9
|1
a-pinch hit for Cave in the 5th. b-sacrificed for Viloria in the 9th. c-homered for Phillips in the 9th.
1-ran for Castro in the 8th. 2-ran for O’Hearn in the 9th. 3-ran for Soler in the 9th.
E_Mondesi (7), Sanó (18). LOB_Kansas City 7, Minnesota 8. 2B_O’Hearn (11), Soler (31), Merrifield (40), Mondesi (20), Arraez (20). 3B_Wade Jr (1). HR_O’Hearn (14), off Berríos; Cuthbert (9), off Rogers; Wade Jr (2), off Sparkman. RBIs_O’Hearn 3 (34), Viloria (14), McBroom (5), Cuthbert 3 (38), Mondesi (62), Soler (111), Gordon (74), Mejia (3), Wade Jr (5), Arraez (25), Cruz (104), Sanó (73). SB_Mondesi (42). SF_Viloria. S_Arteaga.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Phillips, Gordon, Merrifield); Minnesota 2 (Castro 2). RISP_Kansas City 7 for 12; Minnesota 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Gordon, Gonzalez. GIDP_Gordon.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Polanco, Astudillo).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sparkman
|4
|
|7
|5
|4
|2
|4
|65
|6.11
|Hill
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.31
|Hahn
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|6.23
|Barlow
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|4.33
|R.Rosario, W, 1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.23
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|5
|97
|3.70
|Duffey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.30
|Romo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.38
|Rogers, L, 2-4
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|2.69
|Hildenberger
|0
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|18
|10.47
|Alcala
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.00
Hildenberger pitched to 5 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-2, R.Rosario 1-0, Hildenberger 1-1, Alcala 3-2. HBP_Berríos (Gordon).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:25. A_37,750 (38,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.