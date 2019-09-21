Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5

September 21, 2019 10:45 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 6 1 1 0 0 1 .299
Mondesi ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .261
Soler dh 5 1 3 1 0 1 .260
3-Lopez pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .229
Dozier 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .282
Gordon lf 4 2 1 1 0 0 .266
McBroom rf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .321
Starling rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210
O’Hearn 1b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .190
2-Mejia pr-cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .286
Viloria c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .220
b-Arteaga ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Dini c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .178
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .153
c-Cuthbert ph-1b 1 1 1 3 1 0 .252
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Arraez 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .347
Polanco ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .297
Cruz dh 5 1 2 1 0 2 .300
E.Rosario lf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Sanó 3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .245
Gonzalez 1b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Cave rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .246
a-Astudillo ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Castro c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .233
1-Kepler pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Garver c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Wade Jr cf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .200
Kansas City 020 003 007_12 16 1
Minnesota 001 040 000_5 9 1

a-pinch hit for Cave in the 5th. b-sacrificed for Viloria in the 9th. c-homered for Phillips in the 9th.

1-ran for Castro in the 8th. 2-ran for O’Hearn in the 9th. 3-ran for Soler in the 9th.

E_Mondesi (7), Sanó (18). LOB_Kansas City 7, Minnesota 8. 2B_O’Hearn (11), Soler (31), Merrifield (40), Mondesi (20), Arraez (20). 3B_Wade Jr (1). HR_O’Hearn (14), off Berríos; Cuthbert (9), off Rogers; Wade Jr (2), off Sparkman. RBIs_O’Hearn 3 (34), Viloria (14), McBroom (5), Cuthbert 3 (38), Mondesi (62), Soler (111), Gordon (74), Mejia (3), Wade Jr (5), Arraez (25), Cruz (104), Sanó (73). SB_Mondesi (42). SF_Viloria. S_Arteaga.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Phillips, Gordon, Merrifield); Minnesota 2 (Castro 2). RISP_Kansas City 7 for 12; Minnesota 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Gonzalez. GIDP_Gordon.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Arraez, Polanco, Astudillo).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sparkman 4 7 5 4 2 4 65 6.11
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.31
Hahn 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 6.23
Barlow 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 27 4.33
R.Rosario, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.23
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos 6 8 5 5 1 5 97 3.70
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.30
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.38
Rogers, L, 2-4 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 16 2.69
Hildenberger 0 4 4 4 1 0 18 10.47
Alcala 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 21 0.00

Hildenberger pitched to 5 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-2, R.Rosario 1-0, Hildenberger 1-1, Alcala 3-2. HBP_Berríos (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:25. A_37,750 (38,649).

