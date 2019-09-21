Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5

September 21, 2019 10:45 pm
 
Kansas City Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Merrifield 2b 6 1 1 0 Arraez 2b 5 1 2 1
Mondesi ss 5 1 1 1 Polanco ss 4 1 0 0
Soler dh 5 1 3 1 Cruz dh 5 1 2 1
Lopez pr-dh 0 1 0 0 E.Rosario lf 5 0 0 0
Dozier 3b 4 1 2 0 Sanó 3b 4 0 2 1
Gordon lf 4 2 1 1 Gonzalez 1b-rf 4 0 0 0
McBroom rf 4 2 2 1 Cave rf 1 0 0 0
Starling rf 0 0 0 0 Astudillo ph-1b 2 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 4 1 3 3 Castro c 4 0 1 0
Mejia pr-cf 1 1 1 1 Kepler pr 0 0 0 0
Viloria c 2 0 1 1 Garver c 0 0 0 0
Arteaga ph 1 0 0 0 Wade Jr cf 3 2 2 1
Dini c 0 0 0 0
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0
Cuthbert ph-1b 1 1 1 3
Kansas City 020 003 007 12
Minnesota 001 040 000 5

E_Mondesi (7), Sanó (18). DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Minnesota 8. 2B_O’Hearn (11), Soler (31), Merrifield (40), Mondesi (20), Arraez (20). 3B_Wade Jr (1). HR_O’Hearn (14), Cuthbert (9), Wade Jr (2). SB_Mondesi (42). SF_Viloria (4). S_Arteaga (3).

Kansas City
Sparkman 4 7 5 4 2 4
Hill 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hahn 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barlow 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
R.Rosario W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Berríos 6 8 5 5 1 5
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers L,2-4 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Hildenberger 0 4 4 4 1 0
Alcala 2-3 1 0 0 1 0

Sparkman pitched to 4 batters in the 5th, Hildenberger pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Berríos (Gordon).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:25. A_37,750 (38,649).

