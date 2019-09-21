Kansas City 12, Minnesota 5

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Merrifield 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Mondesi ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Lopez pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|E.Rosario lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Sanó 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gordon lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Gonzalez 1b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McBroom rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Cave rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Starling rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Castro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mejia pr-cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kepler pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Viloria c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Garver c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arteaga ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade Jr cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Dini c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cuthbert ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|020
|003
|007
|—
|12
|Minnesota
|001
|040
|000
|—
|5
E_Mondesi (7), Sanó (18). DP_Kansas City 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Minnesota 8. 2B_O’Hearn (11), Soler (31), Merrifield (40), Mondesi (20), Arraez (20). 3B_Wade Jr (1). HR_O’Hearn (14), Cuthbert (9), Wade Jr (2). SB_Mondesi (42). SF_Viloria (4). S_Arteaga (3).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sparkman
|4
|
|7
|5
|4
|2
|4
|Hill
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hahn
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barlow
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R.Rosario W,1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Duffey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers L,2-4
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Hildenberger
|0
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Alcala
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Sparkman pitched to 4 batters in the 5th, Hildenberger pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Berríos (Gordon).
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:25. A_37,750 (38,649).
