Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kansas City 3, Miami 0

September 6, 2019 10:14 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 9 3 4 9
Merrifield 2b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .307
Mondesi ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .269
Soler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Starling rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Dozier 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .289
Gordon lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .265
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .189
Viloria c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .237
Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .175
López p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-McBroom ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .364
McCarthy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barlow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Cuthbert ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 7 0 0 8
Berti ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .150
Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Dean lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .203
Sierra cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308
Brinson rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .181
Holaday c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .280
b-Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Alfaro c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274
P.Lopez p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Granderson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .187
K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 001 000 110_3 9 0
Miami 000 000 000_0 7 1

a-walked for López in the 7th. b-struck out for Holaday in the 8th. c-singled for Brigham in the 8th. d-struck out for Barlow in the 9th.

E_Walker (2), Castro (11). LOB_Kansas City 8, Miami 6. 2B_O’Hearn (10), P.Lopez (2), Berti (11). HR_Dozier (25), off Brigham. RBIs_Merrifield (72), O’Hearn (29), Dozier (78). CS_Merrifield (10). S_López.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (López, Merrifield, Mondesi); Miami 3 (Holaday, Díaz). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 9; Miami 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Viloria 2. LIDP_Gordon.

DP_Miami 3 (Holaday, Berti, Holaday; Walker; Brinson, Castro, Brinson).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, W, 3-7 6 4 0 0 0 5 95 6.23
McCarthy, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.07
Barlow, H, 12 1 2 0 0 0 1 24 4.60
Kennedy, S, 27-31 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.45
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
P.Lopez, L, 5-8 6 1-3 8 2 2 0 6 91 4.75
Kinley 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.95
Brigham 1 1 1 1 1 2 19 5.46
K.Keller 1 0 0 0 2 1 16 5.68

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:52. A_8,915 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 FITARA Awards
9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot