Kansas City 3, Miami 0

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 9 3 4 9 Merrifield 2b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .307 Mondesi ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .269 Soler rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Starling rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Dozier 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .289 Gordon lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .265 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .189 Viloria c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .237 Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .175 López p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-McBroom ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .364 McCarthy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barlow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Cuthbert ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 7 0 0 8 Berti ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Dean lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .203 Sierra cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308 Brinson rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .181 Holaday c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .280 b-Ramirez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Alfaro c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274 P.Lopez p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .207 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Brigham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Granderson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .187 K.Keller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Kansas City 001 000 110_3 9 0 Miami 000 000 000_0 7 1

a-walked for López in the 7th. b-struck out for Holaday in the 8th. c-singled for Brigham in the 8th. d-struck out for Barlow in the 9th.

E_Walker (2), Castro (11). LOB_Kansas City 8, Miami 6. 2B_O’Hearn (10), P.Lopez (2), Berti (11). HR_Dozier (25), off Brigham. RBIs_Merrifield (72), O’Hearn (29), Dozier (78). CS_Merrifield (10). S_López.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (López, Merrifield, Mondesi); Miami 3 (Holaday, Díaz). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 9; Miami 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Viloria 2. LIDP_Gordon.

DP_Miami 3 (Holaday, Berti, Holaday; Walker; Brinson, Castro, Brinson).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, W, 3-7 6 4 0 0 0 5 95 6.23 McCarthy, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 5.07 Barlow, H, 12 1 2 0 0 0 1 24 4.60 Kennedy, S, 27-31 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.45

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA P.Lopez, L, 5-8 6 1-3 8 2 2 0 6 91 4.75 Kinley 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.95 Brigham 1 1 1 1 1 2 19 5.46 K.Keller 1 0 0 0 2 1 16 5.68

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:52. A_8,915 (36,742).

