Kansas City 3, Miami 0

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|4
|9
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|Mondesi ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Starling rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.189
|Viloria c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|López p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-McBroom ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|McCarthy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Cuthbert ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|0
|8
|
|Berti ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Dean lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Brinson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Holaday c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|b-Ramirez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Alfaro c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|P.Lopez p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Brigham p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|K.Keller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|110_3
|9
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|1
a-walked for López in the 7th. b-struck out for Holaday in the 8th. c-singled for Brigham in the 8th. d-struck out for Barlow in the 9th.
E_Walker (2), Castro (11). LOB_Kansas City 8, Miami 6. 2B_O’Hearn (10), P.Lopez (2), Berti (11). HR_Dozier (25), off Brigham. RBIs_Merrifield (72), O’Hearn (29), Dozier (78). CS_Merrifield (10). S_López.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (López, Merrifield, Mondesi); Miami 3 (Holaday, Díaz). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 9; Miami 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Viloria 2. LIDP_Gordon.
DP_Miami 3 (Holaday, Berti, Holaday; Walker; Brinson, Castro, Brinson).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, W, 3-7
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|95
|6.23
|McCarthy, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.07
|Barlow, H, 12
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|4.60
|Kennedy, S, 27-31
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.45
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|P.Lopez, L, 5-8
|6
|1-3
|8
|2
|2
|0
|6
|91
|4.75
|Kinley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.95
|Brigham
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|5.46
|K.Keller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|5.68
Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_2:52. A_8,915 (36,742).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.