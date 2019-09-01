Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4

September 1, 2019 5:07 pm
 
Baltimore Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 34 6 11 6
Alberto 3b 4 2 2 0 Merrifield rf 5 1 1 1
Mancini 1b 3 0 1 2 Mondesi ss 5 2 4 0
Santander rf 4 0 2 0 Soler dh 4 1 0 0
Núñez dh 3 0 0 1 Dozier 3b 4 1 2 2
Villar 2b 4 1 1 0 Gordon lf 3 1 1 1
Severino c 3 0 0 1 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 1 1
Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Cuthbert ph-1b 0 0 0 0
Sisco c 0 0 0 0 Viloria c 4 0 2 1
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Phillips cf 2 0 0 0
Wilkerson cf 4 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0
Martin ss 3 1 2 0
Peterson ph 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 102 001 000 4
Kansas City 300 000 21x 6

E_Dozier (8), Viloria (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Kansas City 9. 2B_Alberto (20), Santander (19), Dozier (25), Gordon (30). HR_Merrifield (16). SB_Mondesi 3 (34), Martin (8). SF_Núñez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Brooks 4 1-3 6 3 3 4 3
Bleier 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Castro H,7 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Fry L,1-7 BS,3-7 0 1 1 1 0 0
Armstrong 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 0
Kansas City
Duffy 6 1-3 7 4 3 1 3
McCarthy W,3-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Kennedy S,25-28 1 0 0 0 0 1

Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:45. A_18,208 (37,903).

