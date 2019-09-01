Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|
|Alberto 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Mondesi ss
|5
|2
|4
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cuthbert ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sisco c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|102
|001
|000
|—
|4
|Kansas City
|300
|000
|21x
|—
|6
E_Dozier (8), Viloria (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Kansas City 9. 2B_Alberto (20), Santander (19), Dozier (25), Gordon (30). HR_Merrifield (16). SB_Mondesi 3 (34), Martin (8). SF_Núñez (3).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brooks
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Bleier
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Castro H,7
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fry L,1-7 BS,3-7
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Armstrong
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy
|6
|1-3
|7
|4
|3
|1
|3
|McCarthy W,3-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy S,25-28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Fry pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:45. A_18,208 (37,903).
