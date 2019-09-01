Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4

September 1, 2019 5:07 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 1 5
Alberto 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .323
Mancini 1b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .275
Santander rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .293
Núñez dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .247
Villar 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278
Severino c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .255
b-Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Sisco c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Wilkerson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Martin ss 3 1 2 0 0 0 .195
c-Peterson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 11 6 5 4
Merrifield rf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .299
Mondesi ss 5 2 4 0 0 1 .274
Soler dh 4 1 0 0 1 1 .251
Dozier 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .280
Gordon lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .259
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .185
a-Cuthbert ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .247
Viloria c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .244
Phillips cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .188
Lopez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Baltimore 102 001 000_4 8 0
Kansas City 300 000 21x_6 11 2

a-walked for O’Hearn in the 7th. b-grounded out for Severino in the 8th. c-struck out for Martin in the 9th.

E_Dozier (8), Viloria (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Kansas City 9. 2B_Alberto (20), Santander (19), Dozier (25), Gordon (30). HR_Merrifield (16), off Armstrong. RBIs_Núñez (79), Mancini 2 (76), Severino (38), Dozier 2 (77), O’Hearn (27), Gordon (65), Viloria (11), Merrifield (69). SB_Mondesi 3 (34), Martin (8). SF_Núñez.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Villar, Mancini, Stewart); Kansas City 4 (Lopez, Gordon, Phillips). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 10; Kansas City 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Santander, Núñez, Villar, Dozier. GIDP_Smith Jr., Núñez, Soler.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Villar, Mancini); Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Lopez, O’Hearn; Lopez, Mondesi, O’Hearn).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brooks 4 1-3 6 3 3 4 3 90 6.75
Bleier 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 16 6.26
Castro, H, 7 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.52
Fry, L, 1-7, BS, 3-7 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 4.83
Armstrong 1 1-3 3 1 1 1 0 19 5.06
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy 6 1-3 7 4 3 1 3 90 4.89
McCarthy, W, 3-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.91
Kennedy, S, 25-28 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.48

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 1-0, Castro 1-0, Fry 1-1, Armstrong 1-1, McCarthy 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:45. A_18,208 (37,903).

