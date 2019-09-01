Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|1
|5
|
|Alberto 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.275
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Núñez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|b-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Sisco c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Martin ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|c-Peterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|5
|4
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Mondesi ss
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.185
|a-Cuthbert ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Phillips cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.188
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Baltimore
|102
|001
|000_4
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|300
|000
|21x_6
|11
|2
a-walked for O’Hearn in the 7th. b-grounded out for Severino in the 8th. c-struck out for Martin in the 9th.
E_Dozier (8), Viloria (1). LOB_Baltimore 5, Kansas City 9. 2B_Alberto (20), Santander (19), Dozier (25), Gordon (30). HR_Merrifield (16), off Armstrong. RBIs_Núñez (79), Mancini 2 (76), Severino (38), Dozier 2 (77), O’Hearn (27), Gordon (65), Viloria (11), Merrifield (69). SB_Mondesi 3 (34), Martin (8). SF_Núñez.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Villar, Mancini, Stewart); Kansas City 4 (Lopez, Gordon, Phillips). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 10; Kansas City 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Santander, Núñez, Villar, Dozier. GIDP_Smith Jr., Núñez, Soler.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Villar, Mancini); Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Lopez, O’Hearn; Lopez, Mondesi, O’Hearn).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brooks
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|3
|90
|6.75
|Bleier
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|6.26
|Castro, H, 7
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.52
|Fry, L, 1-7, BS, 3-7
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4.83
|Armstrong
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|5.06
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy
|6
|1-3
|7
|4
|3
|1
|3
|90
|4.89
|McCarthy, W, 3-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.91
|Kennedy, S, 25-28
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.48
Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 1-0, Castro 1-0, Fry 1-1, Armstrong 1-1, McCarthy 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:45. A_18,208 (37,903).
