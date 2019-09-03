Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kansas City 6, Detroit 5

September 3, 2019 11:37 pm
 
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 5 14 5 Totals 31 6 9 5
Reyes cf 5 1 4 1 Merrifield rf 4 1 3 0
W.Castro ss 5 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 3 1 0 0
Cabrera dh 3 0 2 0 Soler dh 3 2 3 3
Beckham pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0
H.Castro ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Gordon lf 3 0 1 1
Rodríguez 2b 5 0 2 1 McBroom 1b 3 0 1 0
Candelario 1b 4 1 1 0 Starling cf 4 0 0 0
Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 Arteaga 2b 3 0 0 0
Stewart ph 1 0 1 1 Phillips ph 1 0 0 0
Mercer 3b 0 0 0 0 Dini c 2 1 0 0
Dixon lf 3 0 0 1 O’Hearn ph 1 1 1 1
Demeritte rf 4 1 1 0
Greiner c 4 1 3 1
Detroit 001 000 121 5
Kansas City 003 000 021 6

DP_Detroit 3, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Kansas City 5. 2B_Demeritte (4), Reyes 2 (12), Candelario (13), Merrifield (34). HR_Soler (39), O’Hearn (11). SB_Soler (2), Mondesi (35). SF_Dixon (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris 3 4 3 3 2 3
VerHagen 4 1-3 2 1 1 2 6
Cisnero H,3 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Soto BS,0-1 0 1 0 0 1 0
Farmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Reininger L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Kansas City
Montgomery 5 2-3 6 1 1 1 5
Barlow H,10 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
McCarthy BS,1-5 1 3 2 2 0 1
Kennedy W,2-2 1 3 1 1 0 0

Soto pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

WP_Soto, Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:09. A_12,644 (37,903).

