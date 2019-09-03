Kansas City 6, Detroit 5

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|14
|5
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|5
|
|Reyes cf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|3
|3
|
|Beckham pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rodríguez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|McBroom 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Starling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arteaga 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Phillips ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dini c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dixon lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greiner c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|001
|000
|121
|—
|5
|Kansas City
|003
|000
|021
|—
|6
DP_Detroit 3, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Kansas City 5. 2B_Demeritte (4), Reyes 2 (12), Candelario (13), Merrifield (34). HR_Soler (39), O’Hearn (11). SB_Soler (2), Mondesi (35). SF_Dixon (4).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Norris
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|VerHagen
|4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Cisnero H,3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Soto BS,0-1
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Farmer
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reininger L,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Barlow H,10
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|McCarthy BS,1-5
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Kennedy W,2-2
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
Soto pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
WP_Soto, Montgomery.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:09. A_12,644 (37,903).
