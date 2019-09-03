Kansas City 6, Detroit 5

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|14
|5
|1
|7
|
|Reyes cf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|W.Castro ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|1-Beckham pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|b-H.Castro ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Rodríguez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.229
|Candelario 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Lugo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|a-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Mercer 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Dixon lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Demeritte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Greiner c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.177
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|5
|5
|10
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.255
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.278
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|McBroom 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Starling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Arteaga 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|c-Phillips ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Dini c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.148
|d-O’Hearn ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Detroit
|001
|000
|121_5
|14
|0
|Kansas City
|003
|000
|021_6
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Lugo in the 8th. b-grounded out for Beckham in the 9th. c-lined out for Arteaga in the 9th. d-homered for Dini in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 8, Kansas City 5. 2B_Demeritte (4), Reyes 2 (12), Candelario (13), Merrifield (34). HR_Soler (39), off Norris; O’Hearn (11), off Reininger. RBIs_Greiner (15), Reyes (15), Stewart (34), Dixon (47), Rodríguez (40), Soler 3 (100), Gordon (66), O’Hearn (28). SB_Soler (2), Mondesi (35). SF_Dixon.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Rodríguez, W.Castro 2); Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Starling). RISP_Detroit 3 for 9; Kansas City 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_W.Castro, H.Castro, Mondesi. GIDP_W.Castro, Starling, McBroom, Mondesi.
DP_Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Rodríguez, Candelario; Rodríguez, W.Castro, Candelario; Lugo, Rodríguez, Candelario); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Arteaga, McBroom).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|63
|4.76
|VerHagen
|4
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|67
|5.52
|Cisnero, H, 3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.95
|Soto, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|5.90
|Farmer
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.42
|Reininger, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9.15
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|5
|2-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|94
|3.69
|Barlow, H, 10
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.76
|McCarthy, BS, 1-5
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|5.18
|Kennedy, W, 2-2
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3.58
Soto pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 1-0, Soto 2-2, Farmer 2-0, Barlow 1-0. WP_Soto, Montgomery.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:09. A_12,644 (37,903).
