Kansas City 6, Detroit 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 14 5 1 7 Reyes cf 5 1 4 1 0 1 .315 W.Castro ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Cabrera dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .285 1-Beckham pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .220 b-H.Castro ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Rodríguez 2b 5 0 2 1 0 3 .229 Candelario 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .199 Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232 a-Stewart ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .241 Mercer 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Dixon lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .249 Demeritte rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Greiner c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .177

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 9 5 5 10 Merrifield rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .302 Mondesi ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .271 Soler dh 3 2 3 3 1 0 .255 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .278 Gordon lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .260 McBroom 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333 Starling cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205 Arteaga 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .183 c-Phillips ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Dini c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .148 d-O’Hearn ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .188

Detroit 001 000 121_5 14 0 Kansas City 003 000 021_6 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Lugo in the 8th. b-grounded out for Beckham in the 9th. c-lined out for Arteaga in the 9th. d-homered for Dini in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 8, Kansas City 5. 2B_Demeritte (4), Reyes 2 (12), Candelario (13), Merrifield (34). HR_Soler (39), off Norris; O’Hearn (11), off Reininger. RBIs_Greiner (15), Reyes (15), Stewart (34), Dixon (47), Rodríguez (40), Soler 3 (100), Gordon (66), O’Hearn (28). SB_Soler (2), Mondesi (35). SF_Dixon.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Rodríguez, W.Castro 2); Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Starling). RISP_Detroit 3 for 9; Kansas City 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_W.Castro, H.Castro, Mondesi. GIDP_W.Castro, Starling, McBroom, Mondesi.

DP_Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Rodríguez, Candelario; Rodríguez, W.Castro, Candelario; Lugo, Rodríguez, Candelario); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Arteaga, McBroom).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris 3 4 3 3 2 3 63 4.76 VerHagen 4 1-3 2 1 1 2 6 67 5.52 Cisnero, H, 3 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 11 3.95 Soto, BS, 0-1 0 1 0 0 1 0 10 5.90 Farmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.42 Reininger, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 3 9.15

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 5 2-3 6 1 1 1 5 94 3.69 Barlow, H, 10 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 17 4.76 McCarthy, BS, 1-5 1 3 2 2 0 1 24 5.18 Kennedy, W, 2-2 1 3 1 1 0 0 11 3.58

Soto pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 1-0, Soto 2-2, Farmer 2-0, Barlow 1-0. WP_Soto, Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:09. A_12,644 (37,903).

