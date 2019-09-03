Listen Live Sports

...

Kansas City 6, Detroit 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 14 5 1 7
Reyes cf 5 1 4 1 0 1 .315
W.Castro ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Cabrera dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .285
1-Beckham pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .220
b-H.Castro ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Rodríguez 2b 5 0 2 1 0 3 .229
Candelario 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .199
Lugo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232
a-Stewart ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .241
Mercer 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Dixon lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .249
Demeritte rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243
Greiner c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .177
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 9 5 5 10
Merrifield rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .302
Mondesi ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .271
Soler dh 3 2 3 3 1 0 .255
Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .278
Gordon lf 3 0 1 1 1 1 .260
McBroom 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333
Starling cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Arteaga 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .183
c-Phillips ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Dini c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .148
d-O’Hearn ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .188
Detroit 001 000 121_5 14 0
Kansas City 003 000 021_6 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Lugo in the 8th. b-grounded out for Beckham in the 9th. c-lined out for Arteaga in the 9th. d-homered for Dini in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 8, Kansas City 5. 2B_Demeritte (4), Reyes 2 (12), Candelario (13), Merrifield (34). HR_Soler (39), off Norris; O’Hearn (11), off Reininger. RBIs_Greiner (15), Reyes (15), Stewart (34), Dixon (47), Rodríguez (40), Soler 3 (100), Gordon (66), O’Hearn (28). SB_Soler (2), Mondesi (35). SF_Dixon.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (Rodríguez, W.Castro 2); Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Starling). RISP_Detroit 3 for 9; Kansas City 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_W.Castro, H.Castro, Mondesi. GIDP_W.Castro, Starling, McBroom, Mondesi.

DP_Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Rodríguez, Candelario; Rodríguez, W.Castro, Candelario; Lugo, Rodríguez, Candelario); Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Arteaga, McBroom).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Norris 3 4 3 3 2 3 63 4.76
VerHagen 4 1-3 2 1 1 2 6 67 5.52
Cisnero, H, 3 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 11 3.95
Soto, BS, 0-1 0 1 0 0 1 0 10 5.90
Farmer 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.42
Reininger, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 3 9.15
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 5 2-3 6 1 1 1 5 94 3.69
Barlow, H, 10 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 17 4.76
McCarthy, BS, 1-5 1 3 2 2 0 1 24 5.18
Kennedy, W, 2-2 1 3 1 1 0 0 11 3.58

Soto pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 1-0, Soto 2-2, Farmer 2-0, Barlow 1-0. WP_Soto, Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:09. A_12,644 (37,903).

