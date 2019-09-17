Kansas City 6, Oakland 5

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 6 11 6 2 15 Merrifield 2b 5 3 2 0 0 1 .307 Mondesi ss 5 0 3 2 0 1 .270 Soler dh 5 2 2 1 0 1 .258 Dozier 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Gordon lf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .264 Starling rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .213 O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .186 a-McBroom ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Viloria c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .216 Phillips cf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .173

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 10 5 4 6 Semien ss 5 2 3 2 0 0 .284 Laureano rf-cf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .288 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .249 Olson 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .272 1-Barreto pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .118 Pinder rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Canha cf-1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .267 Brown lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .377 b-Grossman ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .245 Davis dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .223 Profar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .212 Neuse 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Murphy c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .400

Kansas City 100 120 002_6 11 0 Oakland 220 000 010_5 10 1

a-struck out for O’Hearn in the 5th. b-struck out for Brown in the 6th.

1-ran for Olson in the 8th.

E_Laureano (7). LOB_Kansas City 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Dozier (27), Soler (29), Mondesi (19), Olson 2 (26), Murphy (5). 3B_Mondesi (10), Profar (2). HR_Soler (45), off Roark; Phillips (2), off Hendriks; Semien (31), off Sparkman. RBIs_Mondesi 2 (59), Soler (109), Gordon 2 (71), Phillips (5), Olson 2 (85), Semien 2 (87), Davis (71). SB_Laureano (13). CS_Mondesi (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Gordon, Phillips, McBroom, Dozier); Oakland 4 (Davis, Canha, Murphy 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 12; Oakland 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Soler. GIDP_Merrifield, Chapman.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Merrifield, O’Hearn); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Profar, Olson).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sparkman 4 1-3 6 4 4 3 1 78 6.02 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.44 Barlow 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 4.43 Speier 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 8.31 McCarthy, W, 4-2 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 5.00 Kennedy, S, 30-34 1 1 0 0 0 2 21 3.28

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 8 110 3.83 Diekman 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 29 5.19 Petit 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.77 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 4.57 Hendriks, L, 4-3, BS, 22-28 1 2 2 1 0 1 18 1.68

Speier pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, McCarthy 1-1, Diekman 2-2, Petit 1-0. IBB_off McCarthy (Grossman). HBP_Roark (Gordon). WP_Sparkman(2). PB_Viloria (3).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ryan Additon; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:35. A_12,902 (46,765).

