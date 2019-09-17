Kansas City 6, Oakland 5

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|2
|15
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Mondesi ss
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Soler dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Dozier 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|Starling rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|a-McBroom ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Phillips cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.173
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|4
|6
|
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Laureano rf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|1-Barreto pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Pinder rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Canha cf-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Brown lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.377
|b-Grossman ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Neuse 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Kansas City
|100
|120
|002_6
|11
|0
|Oakland
|220
|000
|010_5
|10
|1
a-struck out for O’Hearn in the 5th. b-struck out for Brown in the 6th.
1-ran for Olson in the 8th.
E_Laureano (7). LOB_Kansas City 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Dozier (27), Soler (29), Mondesi (19), Olson 2 (26), Murphy (5). 3B_Mondesi (10), Profar (2). HR_Soler (45), off Roark; Phillips (2), off Hendriks; Semien (31), off Sparkman. RBIs_Mondesi 2 (59), Soler (109), Gordon 2 (71), Phillips (5), Olson 2 (85), Semien 2 (87), Davis (71). SB_Laureano (13). CS_Mondesi (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Gordon, Phillips, McBroom, Dozier); Oakland 4 (Davis, Canha, Murphy 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 12; Oakland 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Soler. GIDP_Merrifield, Chapman.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Merrifield, O’Hearn); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Profar, Olson).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sparkman
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|1
|78
|6.02
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.44
|Barlow
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|4.43
|Speier
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|8.31
|McCarthy, W, 4-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|5.00
|Kennedy, S, 30-34
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.28
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|8
|110
|3.83
|Diekman
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|5.19
|Petit
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.77
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.57
|Hendriks, L, 4-3, BS, 22-28
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|18
|1.68
Speier pitched to 1 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, McCarthy 1-1, Diekman 2-2, Petit 1-0. IBB_off McCarthy (Grossman). HBP_Roark (Gordon). WP_Sparkman(2). PB_Viloria (3).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ryan Additon; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:35. A_12,902 (46,765).
