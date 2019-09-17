Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 6, Oakland 5

September 17, 2019 1:51 am
 
Kansas City Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 36 5 10 5
Merrifield 2b 5 3 2 0 Semien ss 5 2 3 2
Mondesi ss 5 0 3 2 Laureano rf-cf 4 1 2 0
Soler dh 5 2 2 1 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0
Dozier 3b 5 0 1 0 Olson 1b 4 0 2 2
Gordon lf 3 0 1 2 1-Barreto pr 0 0 0 0
Starling rf 3 0 1 0 Pinder rf 1 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0 Canha cf-1b 3 1 0 0
a-McBroom ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Brown lf 1 0 0 0
Viloria c 4 0 0 0 b-Grossman ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Phillips cf 3 1 1 1 Davis dh 4 0 1 1
Profar 2b 4 0 1 0
Neuse 2b 0 0 0 0
Murphy c 4 1 1 0
Kansas City 100 120 002 6
Oakland 220 000 010 5

E_Laureano (7). DP_Kansas City 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Dozier (27), Soler (29), Mondesi (19), Olson 2 (26), Murphy (5). 3B_Mondesi (10), Profar (2). HR_Soler (45), Phillips (2), Semien (31). SB_Laureano (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Sparkman 4 1-3 6 4 4 3 1
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barlow 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Speier 0 1 1 1 0 0
McCarthy, W, 4-2 1 1 0 0 1 0
Kennedy, S, 30-34 1 1 0 0 0 2
Oakland
Roark 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 8
Diekman 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Petit 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hendriks, L, 4-3, BS, 22-28 1 2 2 1 0 1

Hill pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Speier pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Roark (Gordon). WP_Sparkman(2).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ryan Additon; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:35. A_12,902 (46,765).

