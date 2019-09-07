Kansas City 7, Miami 2

Kansas City Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 7 10 6 Totals 30 2 4 2 Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 Berti 3b-lf 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 5 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 Soler rf 3 2 2 1 Castro 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 Phillips cf 0 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 4 1 1 0 Dozier 3b 4 1 2 1 Alfaro c 3 1 1 0 Gordon lf 4 1 0 1 Ramirez rf 4 0 1 1 McBroom 1b 5 0 2 3 Dean lf 2 0 0 0 Dini c 4 0 0 0 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 Starling cf-rf 4 1 2 0 Moran p 0 0 0 0 Duffy p 2 0 1 0 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 Cuthbert ph 0 1 0 0 Granderson ph 0 0 0 0 Fillmyer p 0 0 0 0 Prado ph 1 0 0 0 O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 Noesí p 0 0 0 0 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 Brinson cf 2 0 0 0 Hill p 0 0 0 0 Smith p 1 0 0 1 Conley p 0 0 0 0 Díaz 2b 2 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 000 601 — 7 Miami 010 000 010 — 2

E_Cooper (3), Dean (2), Castro (12). DP_Kansas City 1, Miami 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Miami 9. 2B_McBroom 2 (2), Cooper (16). HR_Soler (41). SB_Mondesi (37).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Duffy W,6-6 6 2 1 1 4 5 Fillmyer 1 0 0 0 1 0 Barnes 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Hill S,1-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

Miami Smith 6 4 0 0 2 8 Conley L,2-8 BS,2-4 0 2 3 3 1 0 Stanek 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 Moran 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 0 Noesí 1 2 1 1 0 0

Conley pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Duffy (Smith). WP_Barnes, Stanek.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:24. A_13,112 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.