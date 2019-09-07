Kansas City 7, Miami 2

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Berti 3b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soler rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Castro 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Ramirez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|McBroom 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|
|Dean lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Starling cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Moran p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duffy p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cuthbert ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Granderson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fillmyer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Noesí p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Díaz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|601
|—
|7
|Miami
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
E_Cooper (3), Dean (2), Castro (12). DP_Kansas City 1, Miami 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Miami 9. 2B_McBroom 2 (2), Cooper (16). HR_Soler (41). SB_Mondesi (37).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy W,6-6
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|Fillmyer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hill S,1-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smith
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Conley L,2-8 BS,2-4
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Stanek
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Moran
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerrero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Noesí
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Conley pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Duffy (Smith). WP_Barnes, Stanek.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:24. A_13,112 (36,742).
