Kansas City 7, Miami 2

September 7, 2019 9:44 pm
 
Kansas City Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 10 6 Totals 30 2 4 2
Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 Berti 3b-lf 3 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 5 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0
Soler rf 3 2 2 1 Castro 2b-3b 4 0 0 0
Phillips cf 0 0 0 0 Cooper 1b 4 1 1 0
Dozier 3b 4 1 2 1 Alfaro c 3 1 1 0
Gordon lf 4 1 0 1 Ramirez rf 4 0 1 1
McBroom 1b 5 0 2 3 Dean lf 2 0 0 0
Dini c 4 0 0 0 Stanek p 0 0 0 0
Starling cf-rf 4 1 2 0 Moran p 0 0 0 0
Duffy p 2 0 1 0 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0
Cuthbert ph 0 1 0 0 Granderson ph 0 0 0 0
Fillmyer p 0 0 0 0 Prado ph 1 0 0 0
O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 Noesí p 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 Brinson cf 2 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 Smith p 1 0 0 1
Conley p 0 0 0 0
Díaz 2b 2 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 000 601 7
Miami 010 000 010 2

E_Cooper (3), Dean (2), Castro (12). DP_Kansas City 1, Miami 1. LOB_Kansas City 8, Miami 9. 2B_McBroom 2 (2), Cooper (16). HR_Soler (41). SB_Mondesi (37).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Duffy W,6-6 6 2 1 1 4 5
Fillmyer 1 0 0 0 1 0
Barnes 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Hill S,1-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Miami
Smith 6 4 0 0 2 8
Conley L,2-8 BS,2-4 0 2 3 3 1 0
Stanek 1-3 2 3 3 2 1
Moran 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 0
Noesí 1 2 1 1 0 0

Conley pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Duffy (Smith). WP_Barnes, Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:24. A_13,112 (36,742).

