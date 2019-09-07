Kansas City 7, Miami 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|6
|5
|10
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Mondesi ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Soler rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.253
|Phillips cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|McBroom 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.375
|Dini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.176
|Starling cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Duffy p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Cuthbert ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Fillmyer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|7
|7
|
|Berti 3b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.263
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Castro 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Ramirez rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Dean lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moran p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Granderson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|d-Prado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Noesí p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Brinson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.179
|Smith p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Díaz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|601_7
|10
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|010_2
|4
|3
a-walked for Duffy in the 7th. b-grounded out for Fillmyer in the 8th. c- for Guerrero in the 8th. d-grounded out for Granderson in the 8th.
E_Cooper (3), Dean (2), Castro (12). LOB_Kansas City 8, Miami 9. 2B_McBroom 2 (2), Cooper (16). HR_Soler (41), off Noesí. RBIs_Dozier (79), Gordon (68), McBroom 3 (4), Soler (102), Smith (3), Ramirez (44). SB_Mondesi (37).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Gordon, Dozier 2, Starling 2); Miami 3 (Berti, Cooper). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 11; Miami 1 for 5.
GIDP_McBroom, Prado.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Merrifield, McBroom); Miami 1 (Díaz, Rojas, Cooper).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy, W, 6-6
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|95
|4.71
|Fillmyer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|7.94
|Barnes
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|8.22
|Hill, S, 1-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.86
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|100
|4.11
|Conley, L, 2-8, BS, 2-4
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|6.79
|Stanek
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|18
|8.74
|Moran
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
|Guerrero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.83
|Noesí
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|10.23
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-0, Stanek 2-2, Moran 1-0. IBB_off Stanek (Soler). HBP_Duffy (Smith). WP_Barnes, Stanek.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:24. A_13,112 (36,742).
