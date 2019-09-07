Kansas City 7, Miami 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 10 6 5 10 Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .306 Mondesi ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Soler rf 3 2 2 1 2 0 .253 Phillips cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175 Dozier 3b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .290 Gordon lf 4 1 0 1 1 0 .262 McBroom 1b 5 0 2 3 0 1 .375 Dini c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .176 Starling cf-rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .208 Duffy p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250 a-Cuthbert ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .246 Fillmyer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 4 2 7 7 Berti 3b-lf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .263 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .281 Castro 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Cooper 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Alfaro c 3 1 1 0 1 2 .274 Ramirez rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .269 Dean lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Moran p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Granderson ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .187 d-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Noesí p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Brinson cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .179 Smith p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .237 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Díaz 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .147

Kansas City 000 000 601_7 10 0 Miami 010 000 010_2 4 3

a-walked for Duffy in the 7th. b-grounded out for Fillmyer in the 8th. c- for Guerrero in the 8th. d-grounded out for Granderson in the 8th.

E_Cooper (3), Dean (2), Castro (12). LOB_Kansas City 8, Miami 9. 2B_McBroom 2 (2), Cooper (16). HR_Soler (41), off Noesí. RBIs_Dozier (79), Gordon (68), McBroom 3 (4), Soler (102), Smith (3), Ramirez (44). SB_Mondesi (37).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Gordon, Dozier 2, Starling 2); Miami 3 (Berti, Cooper). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 11; Miami 1 for 5.

GIDP_McBroom, Prado.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Merrifield, McBroom); Miami 1 (Díaz, Rojas, Cooper).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy, W, 6-6 6 2 1 1 4 5 95 4.71 Fillmyer 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 7.94 Barnes 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 21 8.22 Hill, S, 1-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 23 3.86

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smith 6 4 0 0 2 8 100 4.11 Conley, L, 2-8, BS, 2-4 0 2 3 3 1 0 12 6.79 Stanek 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 18 8.74 Moran 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00 Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 5.83 Noesí 1 2 1 1 0 0 9 10.23

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-0, Stanek 2-2, Moran 1-0. IBB_off Stanek (Soler). HBP_Duffy (Smith). WP_Barnes, Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:24. A_13,112 (36,742).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.