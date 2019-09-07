Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 7, Miami 2

September 7, 2019 9:44 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 10 6 5 10
Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .306
Mondesi ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Soler rf 3 2 2 1 2 0 .253
Phillips cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Dozier 3b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .290
Gordon lf 4 1 0 1 1 0 .262
McBroom 1b 5 0 2 3 0 1 .375
Dini c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .176
Starling cf-rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .208
Duffy p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .250
a-Cuthbert ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .246
Fillmyer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .189
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 7 7
Berti 3b-lf 3 0 0 0 2 2 .263
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .281
Castro 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Cooper 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276
Alfaro c 3 1 1 0 1 2 .274
Ramirez rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .269
Dean lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Moran p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Granderson ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .187
d-Prado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Noesí p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Brinson cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .179
Smith p 1 0 0 1 0 0 .237
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .147
Kansas City 000 000 601_7 10 0
Miami 010 000 010_2 4 3

a-walked for Duffy in the 7th. b-grounded out for Fillmyer in the 8th. c- for Guerrero in the 8th. d-grounded out for Granderson in the 8th.

E_Cooper (3), Dean (2), Castro (12). LOB_Kansas City 8, Miami 9. 2B_McBroom 2 (2), Cooper (16). HR_Soler (41), off Noesí. RBIs_Dozier (79), Gordon (68), McBroom 3 (4), Soler (102), Smith (3), Ramirez (44). SB_Mondesi (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 5 (Gordon, Dozier 2, Starling 2); Miami 3 (Berti, Cooper). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 11; Miami 1 for 5.

GIDP_McBroom, Prado.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Merrifield, McBroom); Miami 1 (Díaz, Rojas, Cooper).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy, W, 6-6 6 2 1 1 4 5 95 4.71
Fillmyer 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 7.94
Barnes 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 21 8.22
Hill, S, 1-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 23 3.86
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smith 6 4 0 0 2 8 100 4.11
Conley, L, 2-8, BS, 2-4 0 2 3 3 1 0 12 6.79
Stanek 1-3 2 3 3 2 1 18 8.74
Moran 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00
Guerrero 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 5.83
Noesí 1 2 1 1 0 0 9 10.23

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 2-0, Stanek 2-2, Moran 1-0. IBB_off Stanek (Soler). HBP_Duffy (Smith). WP_Barnes, Stanek.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:24. A_13,112 (36,742).

