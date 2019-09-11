Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|8
|14
|8
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|5
|3
|3
|2
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Soler dh
|5
|2
|4
|4
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Gordon lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|McBroom rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|Phillips pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castillo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Collins dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cuthbert 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Starling cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|202
|110
|020
|—
|8
|Chicago
|300
|001
|020
|—
|6
LOB_Kansas City 8, Chicago 4. 2B_Soler (28), Abreu (35). HR_Soler 2 (43), Mondesi (9), Starling (4), O’Hearn (13), Jiménez (26), Abreu (32). SB_Mondesi 2 (39).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sparkman W,4-11
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Barlow H,13
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hahn
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hill H,8
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy S,28-32
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.López L,9-13
|4
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|6
|Ruiz
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Osich
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulmer
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Santiago
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Sparkman.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:16. A_14,385 (40,615).
