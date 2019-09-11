Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6

September 11, 2019 11:42 pm
 
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 8 14 8 Totals 35 6 8 6
Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 García rf 5 0 1 0
Mondesi ss 5 3 3 2 Anderson ss 4 2 2 0
Soler dh 5 2 4 4 Abreu 1b 4 2 2 2
Gordon lf 5 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 0 0
McBroom rf 4 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 1 2 4
Phillips pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Castillo c 3 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 2 1 2 1 Collins dh 3 0 0 0
Dozier ph-3b 2 0 0 0 McCann ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Cuthbert 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 Sánchez 2b 4 0 0 0
Starling cf-rf 4 1 1 1 Engel cf 3 0 1 0
Viloria c 4 0 1 0 Goins ph 1 0 0 0
Kansas City 202 110 020 8
Chicago 300 001 020 6

LOB_Kansas City 8, Chicago 4. 2B_Soler (28), Abreu (35). HR_Soler 2 (43), Mondesi (9), Starling (4), O’Hearn (13), Jiménez (26), Abreu (32). SB_Mondesi 2 (39).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Sparkman W,4-11 5 4 3 3 1 4
Barlow H,13 2 1 1 1 0 1
Hahn 2-3 3 2 2 1 0
Hill H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kennedy S,28-32 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
R.López L,9-13 4 2-3 9 6 6 1 6
Ruiz 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Osich 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Fulmer 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1
Santiago 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Herrera 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Sparkman.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:16. A_14,385 (40,615).

