Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|5
|3
|7
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|a-Hamilton ph-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.288
|Duvall lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Riley 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.228
|Cervelli dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|b-Joyce ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|c-Hechavarría ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Murphy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|8
|2
|6
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|McBroom rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.313
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.192
|Starling cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.238
|Atlanta
|000
|120
|012_6
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|105
|020
|10x_9
|12
|1
a-flied out for Acuña Jr. in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Cervelli in the 6th. c-walked for Joyce in the 8th.
E_McCann (3), Dozier (9). LOB_Atlanta 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Albies (43), Markakis 2 (25), Merrifield (41), Lopez 2 (21), Starling 2 (7), O’Hearn (12), Soler (33). HR_Cervelli (2), off Duffy; Albies (24), off Kennedy. RBIs_Markakis 2 (60), Cervelli (7), Albies 2 (84), Dozier (84), Gordon (75), O’Hearn 2 (37), Starling 2 (12), Lopez 2 (29). SF_Dozier, O’Hearn.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Riley, Duvall, Swanson); Kansas City 6 (O’Hearn 2, Merrifield 2, Gordon, Soler). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; Kansas City 5 for 18.
Runners moved up_Dozier, Viloria, Merrifield. GIDP_Markakis.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, L, 10-11
|2
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|1
|1
|67
|3.81
|Dayton
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27
|2.25
|Swarzak
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|23
|4.23
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.45
|Blevins
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.77
|Sobotka
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6.21
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.15
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy, W, 7-6
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|87
|4.34
|McCarthy
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|4.60
|Rosario
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Barlow
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.28
|Kennedy
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|3.47
Inherited runners-scored_Sobotka 1-0, Barlow 1-0. HBP_Teheran 2 (Gordon,McBroom), Duffy (Albies), O’Day (Gordon). WP_Teheran, Swarzak.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:28. A_16,688 (37,903).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.