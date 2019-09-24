Listen Live Sports

Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

September 24, 2019 11:52 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 11 5 3 7
Acuña Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
a-Hamilton ph-cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .211
Albies 2b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .299
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .255
Markakis rf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .288
Duvall lf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Riley 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228
Cervelli dh 2 1 1 1 0 0 .375
b-Joyce ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .295
c-Hechavarría ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .291
McCann c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Murphy c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .244
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 9 12 8 2 6
Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .301
Soler dh 3 1 2 0 2 0 .262
Dozier 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .281
Gordon lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .266
McBroom rf 4 2 1 0 0 3 .313
O’Hearn 1b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .192
Starling cf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .217
Viloria c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Lopez ss 4 0 3 2 0 0 .238
Atlanta 000 120 012_6 11 1
Kansas City 105 020 10x_9 12 1

a-flied out for Acuña Jr. in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Cervelli in the 6th. c-walked for Joyce in the 8th.

E_McCann (3), Dozier (9). LOB_Atlanta 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Albies (43), Markakis 2 (25), Merrifield (41), Lopez 2 (21), Starling 2 (7), O’Hearn (12), Soler (33). HR_Cervelli (2), off Duffy; Albies (24), off Kennedy. RBIs_Markakis 2 (60), Cervelli (7), Albies 2 (84), Dozier (84), Gordon (75), O’Hearn 2 (37), Starling 2 (12), Lopez 2 (29). SF_Dozier, O’Hearn.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Riley, Duvall, Swanson); Kansas City 6 (O’Hearn 2, Merrifield 2, Gordon, Soler). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; Kansas City 5 for 18.

Runners moved up_Dozier, Viloria, Merrifield. GIDP_Markakis.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran, L, 10-11 2 1-3 6 6 6 1 1 67 3.81
Dayton 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 27 2.25
Swarzak 1 3 2 2 0 0 23 4.23
O’Day 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.45
Blevins 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 16 3.77
Sobotka 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 6.21
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.15
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duffy, W, 7-6 5 5 3 3 2 5 87 4.34
McCarthy 2 1 0 0 0 0 24 4.60
Rosario 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 8 0.00
Barlow 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.28
Kennedy 1 3 2 2 0 0 21 3.47

Inherited runners-scored_Sobotka 1-0, Barlow 1-0. HBP_Teheran 2 (Gordon,McBroom), Duffy (Albies), O’Day (Gordon). WP_Teheran, Swarzak.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:28. A_16,688 (37,903).

