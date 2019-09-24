Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|8
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hamilton ph-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|McBroom rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Riley 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Starling cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Cervelli dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|Hchavarría ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Murphy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|000
|120
|012
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|105
|020
|10x
|—
|9
E_McCann (3), Dozier (9). DP_Atlanta 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Albies (43), Markakis 2 (25), Merrifield (41), Lopez 2 (21), Starling 2 (7), O’Hearn (12), Soler (33). HR_Cervelli (2), Albies (24). SF_Dozier (5), O’Hearn (2).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Teheran L,10-11
|2
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|1
|1
|Dayton
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Swarzak
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Blevins
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Sobotka
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy W,7-6
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|5
|McCarthy
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kennedy
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_Teheran 2 (Gordon,McBroom), Duffy (Albies), O’Day (Gordon). WP_Teheran, Swarzak.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:28. A_16,688 (37,903).
