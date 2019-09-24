Kansas City 9, Atlanta 6

Atlanta Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 11 5 Totals 34 9 12 8 Acuña Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 5 1 1 0 Hamilton ph-cf 4 1 1 0 Soler dh 3 1 2 0 Albies 2b 4 2 3 2 Dozier 3b 4 1 1 1 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 Gordon lf 3 1 1 1 Markakis rf 4 1 2 2 McBroom rf 4 2 1 0 Duvall lf 5 0 1 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 1 1 2 Riley 1b 4 0 0 0 Starling cf 4 2 2 2 Cervelli dh 2 1 1 1 Viloria c 4 0 0 0 Joyce ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Lopez ss 4 0 3 2 Hchavarría ph-dh 0 0 0 0 McCann c 3 0 1 0 Murphy c 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0

Atlanta 000 120 012 — 6 Kansas City 105 020 10x — 9

E_McCann (3), Dozier (9). DP_Atlanta 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Atlanta 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Albies (43), Markakis 2 (25), Merrifield (41), Lopez 2 (21), Starling 2 (7), O’Hearn (12), Soler (33). HR_Cervelli (2), Albies (24). SF_Dozier (5), O’Hearn (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Teheran L,10-11 2 1-3 6 6 6 1 1 Dayton 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Swarzak 1 3 2 2 0 0 O’Day 1 1 0 0 0 2 Blevins 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Sobotka 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 2

Kansas City Duffy W,7-6 5 5 3 3 2 5 McCarthy 2 1 0 0 0 0 Rosario 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 Barlow 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Kennedy 1 3 2 2 0 0

HBP_Teheran 2 (Gordon,McBroom), Duffy (Albies), O’Day (Gordon). WP_Teheran, Swarzak.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:28. A_16,688 (37,903).

