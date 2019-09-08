Listen Live Sports

Kentucky QB Wilson out for season with knee injury

September 8, 2019 6:52 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says quarterback Terry Wilson will miss the remainder of the season with a torn patellar tendon that will require surgery.

Wilson was injured late in the third quarter Saturday night on a horse-collar tackle by Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Turan Rush. He was carted off the field for observation and an MRI on Sunday revealed the tear. A release from the school did not state when Wilson would have surgery.

Stoops says he’s “sorry” for Wilson’s injury in the release. He added that the junior QB “done so much for program the last two seasons, both in leadership and his production on the field.”

Wilson’s injury likely propels Troy junior transfer Sawyer Smith to starter for Saturday night’s game against No. 9 Florida. Smith relieved Wilson and threw two touchdown passes to seal the 38-17 victory for Kentucky (2-0).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

