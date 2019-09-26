Listen Live Sports

Kings-Ducks Sums

September 26, 2019 1:09 am
 
Los Angeles 0 0 0—0
Anaheim 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique (Larsson, Ritchie), 1:40. Penalties_Lindholm, ANA, (interference), 12:16; A.Kempe, LA, (hooking), 15:57; Ritchie, ANA, (hooking), 17:19.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Grundstrom, LA, (holding), 1:14; Lizotte, LA, (tripping), 15:47; Ritchie, ANA, (interference), 19:47.

Third Period_2, Anaheim, Carrick (Getzlaf, Fowler), 18:48. Penalties_Fowler, ANA, (slashing), 5:51; Guhle, ANA, (high sticking), 15:57; A.Kempe, LA, (cross checking), 16:34.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 10-10-14_34. Anaheim 15-9-5_29.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 5; Anaheim 0 of 4.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Quick 0-0-0 (28 shots-27 saves). Anaheim, Miller 0-0-0 (34-34).

A_12,410 (17,174). T_2:19.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

