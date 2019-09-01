L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|3
|6
|
|Betts cf-rf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Martinez rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.317
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Travis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|a-Hernández ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Vázquez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|b-Moreland ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Holt 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|10
|13
|10
|4
|9
|
|Fletcher 3b-2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.292
|Goodwin lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.286
|Pujols 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.252
|Upton dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|c-Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Stassi c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|K.Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|d-Thaiss ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Boston
|102
|100
|000_4
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|012
|000
|07x_10
|13
|2
a-pinch hit for Travis in the 8th. b-walked for Vázquez in the 8th. c-struck out for Rengifo in the 8th. d-flied out for K.Smith in the 8th.
E_Fletcher (7), Garcia (1). LOB_Boston 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Martinez (30), Betts (39), Holt (12), Bogaerts (47), Pujols (17), Calhoun (27), Rengifo (17), Goodwin (26), Fletcher (30). HR_Pujols (20), off J.Smith. RBIs_Martinez 2 (92), Benintendi (65), Betts (70), Trout (101), Calhoun (67), Rengifo (31), Simmons (31), Fletcher (43), Goodwin 2 (43), Pujols 3 (82). SB_Trout (11), Betts (14), Goodwin (5). SF_Betts. S_León, Benintendi.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Travis, Vázquez, Bogaerts, Hernández); Los Angeles 6 (Calhoun, Goodwin, K.Smith, Pujols). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Los Angeles 7 for 18.
Runners moved up_Devers, Upton. GIDP_Holt.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Simmons, Pujols).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|3.07
|Walden
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.41
|Johnson, BS, 0-1
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|53
|6.55
|Barnes, H, 22
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.25
|Brasier, L, 2-4, BS, 7-11
|
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|1
|1
|18
|5.06
|J.Smith
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|5.88
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peters
|6
|1-3
|7
|4
|3
|0
|6
|92
|4.13
|Buttrey
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.55
|Garcia, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|4.50
|Rodriguez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored_J.Smith 2-2. IBB_off Brasier (Trout). HBP_Buttrey (Betts). WP_Walden.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:37. A_43,036 (45,050).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.