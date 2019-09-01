Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4

September 1, 2019 12:59 am
 
1 min read
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 9 4 3 6
Betts cf-rf 3 1 3 1 0 0 .288
Devers 3b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .320
Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .308
Martinez rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .317
Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .221
Travis dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246
a-Hernández ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .303
Benintendi lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .283
Vázquez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .277
b-Moreland ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .246
Holt 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .321
León c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .181
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 10 13 10 4 9
Fletcher 3b-2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .285
Trout cf 3 1 1 1 2 2 .292
Goodwin lf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .286
Pujols 1b 4 2 2 3 1 0 .252
Upton dh 5 1 1 0 0 3 .211
Calhoun rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .240
Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .272
Rengifo 2b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .241
c-Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Stassi c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .077
K.Smith c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .219
d-Thaiss ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Boston 102 100 000_4 9 0
Los Angeles 012 000 07x_10 13 2

a-pinch hit for Travis in the 8th. b-walked for Vázquez in the 8th. c-struck out for Rengifo in the 8th. d-flied out for K.Smith in the 8th.

E_Fletcher (7), Garcia (1). LOB_Boston 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Martinez (30), Betts (39), Holt (12), Bogaerts (47), Pujols (17), Calhoun (27), Rengifo (17), Goodwin (26), Fletcher (30). HR_Pujols (20), off J.Smith. RBIs_Martinez 2 (92), Benintendi (65), Betts (70), Trout (101), Calhoun (67), Rengifo (31), Simmons (31), Fletcher (43), Goodwin 2 (43), Pujols 3 (82). SB_Trout (11), Betts (14), Goodwin (5). SF_Betts. S_León, Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Travis, Vázquez, Bogaerts, Hernández); Los Angeles 6 (Calhoun, Goodwin, K.Smith, Pujols). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Los Angeles 7 for 18.

Runners moved up_Devers, Upton. GIDP_Holt.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Simmons, Pujols).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taylor 1 1 0 0 2 2 31 3.07
Walden 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 3.41
Johnson, BS, 0-1 4 3 2 2 0 3 53 6.55
Barnes, H, 22 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.25
Brasier, L, 2-4, BS, 7-11 2-3 5 6 6 1 1 18 5.06
J.Smith 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 5.88
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peters 6 1-3 7 4 3 0 6 92 4.13
Buttrey 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.55
Garcia, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 2 0 18 4.50
Rodriguez 1 2 0 0 1 0 26 4.05

Inherited runners-scored_J.Smith 2-2. IBB_off Brasier (Trout). HBP_Buttrey (Betts). WP_Walden.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:37. A_43,036 (45,050).

