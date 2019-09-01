Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4

September 1, 2019 12:59 am
 
Boston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 37 10 13 10
Betts cf-rf 3 1 3 1 Fletcher 3b-2b 5 1 2 1
Devers 3b 5 1 0 0 Trout cf 3 1 1 1
Bogaerts ss 5 0 1 0 Goodwin lf 5 1 2 2
Martinez rf 3 1 2 2 Pujols 1b 4 2 2 3
Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 Upton dh 5 1 1 0
Travis dh 3 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 4 2 2 1
a-Hernández ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 1 2 1
Benintendi lf 3 0 1 1 Rengifo 2b 3 1 1 1
Vázquez 1b 3 0 0 0 c-Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0
b-Moreland ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Stassi c 0 0 0 0
Holt 2b 4 1 2 0 K.Smith c 2 0 0 0
León c 3 0 0 0 d-Thaiss ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Boston 102 100 000 4
Los Angeles 012 000 07x 10

E_Fletcher (7), Garcia (1). DP_Boston 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Boston 10, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Martinez (30), Betts (39), Holt (12), Bogaerts (47), Pujols (17), Calhoun (27), Rengifo (17), Goodwin (26), Fletcher (30). HR_Pujols (20). SB_Trout (11), Betts (14), Goodwin (5). SF_Betts (9). S_León (4), Benintendi (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Taylor 1 1 0 0 2 2
Walden 1 2 1 1 1 1
Johnson, BS, 0-1 4 3 2 2 0 3
Barnes, H, 22 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brasier, L, 2-4, BS, 7-11 2-3 5 6 6 1 1
J.Smith 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Los Angeles
Peters 6 1-3 7 4 3 0 6
Buttrey 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 2 0
Rodriguez 1 2 0 0 1 0

HBP_Buttrey (Betts). WP_Walden.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:37. A_43,036 (45,050).

