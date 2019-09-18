Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

September 18, 2019 10:07 pm
 
Los Angeles New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 3 10 2 Totals 33 2 6 2
Fletcher 2b 5 1 3 0 LeMahieu 2b 3 1 1 0
Simmons ss 4 1 0 0 Judge rf 4 1 1 2
Pujols 1b 5 0 2 1 Torres dh 4 0 1 0
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0
Smith c 5 0 2 1 Stanton lf 3 0 1 0
Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 Wade lf 0 0 0 0
Ward dh 3 0 0 0 Ford ph 1 0 0 0
Bour ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0
Hermosillo lf 3 1 1 0 Gardner cf 4 0 2 0
Thaiss 3b 3 0 1 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
Cowart 3b 0 0 0 0 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 002 001 000 3
New York 002 000 000 2

E_Ottavino (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, New York 1. LOB_Los Angeles 13, New York 6. 2B_Hermosillo (1), Stanton (2), Torres (25). HR_Judge (24). SB_Pujols (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Peters 4 5 2 2 2 2
Bard W,2-2 3 0 0 0 0 5
Buttrey H,23 1 0 0 0 0 0
Robles S,22-25 1 1 0 0 0 2
New York
Sabathia 2 2-3 5 2 2 2 4
Germán 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 2
Ottavino L,6-5 1-3 3 1 0 0 0
Kahnle 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Green 1 0 0 0 1 3
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cessa 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Green (Hermosillo). WP_Peters.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:20. A_38,106 (47,309).

