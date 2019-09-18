L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|5
|14
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Pujols 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.233
|Smith c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Ward dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.095
|a-Bour ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Hermosillo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Thaiss 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.192
|Cowart 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|2
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.329
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|Torres dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Stanton lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Wade lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|b-Ford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.325
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Los Angeles
|002
|001
|000_3
|10
|0
|New York
|002
|000
|000_2
|6
|1
a-struck out for Ward in the 9th. b-struck out for Wade in the 9th.
E_Ottavino (1). LOB_Los Angeles 13, New York 6. 2B_Hermosillo (1), Stanton (2), Torres (25). HR_Judge (24), off Peters. RBIs_Pujols (90), Smith (15), Judge 2 (52). SB_Pujols (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Smith 2, Ward 2, Fletcher); New York 3 (Higashioka, Voit, LeMahieu). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 14; New York 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Stanton. GIDP_Goodwin.
DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Voit).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peters
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|64
|4.81
|Bard, W, 2-2
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|37
|4.70
|Buttrey, H, 23
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.24
|Robles, S, 22-25
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.33
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia
|2
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|62
|4.99
|Germán
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|44
|4.03
|Ottavino, L, 6-5
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.84
|Kahnle
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|3.26
|Green
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|4.43
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.97
|Cessa
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.66
Inherited runners-scored_Germán 3-0, Kahnle 3-0. IBB_off Peters (Urshela). HBP_Green (Hermosillo). WP_Peters.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:20. A_38,106 (47,309).
