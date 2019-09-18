L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 10 2 5 14 Fletcher 2b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .292 Simmons ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .258 Pujols 1b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .251 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .233 Smith c 5 0 2 1 0 1 .250 Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .268 Ward dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .095 a-Bour ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Hermosillo lf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Thaiss 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .192 Cowart 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 2 9 LeMahieu 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .329 Judge rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .269 Torres dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .285 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Stanton lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Wade lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .247 b-Ford ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Gardner cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .251 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .325 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224

Los Angeles 002 001 000_3 10 0 New York 002 000 000_2 6 1

a-struck out for Ward in the 9th. b-struck out for Wade in the 9th.

E_Ottavino (1). LOB_Los Angeles 13, New York 6. 2B_Hermosillo (1), Stanton (2), Torres (25). HR_Judge (24), off Peters. RBIs_Pujols (90), Smith (15), Judge 2 (52). SB_Pujols (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Smith 2, Ward 2, Fletcher); New York 3 (Higashioka, Voit, LeMahieu). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 14; New York 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Stanton. GIDP_Goodwin.

DP_New York 1 (Gregorius, Voit).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peters 4 5 2 2 2 2 64 4.81 Bard, W, 2-2 3 0 0 0 0 5 37 4.70 Buttrey, H, 23 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.24 Robles, S, 22-25 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.33

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sabathia 2 2-3 5 2 2 2 4 62 4.99 Germán 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 44 4.03 Ottavino, L, 6-5 1-3 3 1 0 0 0 19 1.84 Kahnle 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 3.26 Green 1 0 0 0 1 3 24 4.43 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.97 Cessa 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.66

Inherited runners-scored_Germán 3-0, Kahnle 3-0. IBB_off Peters (Urshela). HBP_Green (Hermosillo). WP_Peters.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:20. A_38,106 (47,309).

