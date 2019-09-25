Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 2

September 25, 2019 1:09 am
 
Oakland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 32 3 10 3
Semien ss 3 0 1 0 Fletcher ss 4 1 3 1
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 3 0 1 1
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Pujols dh 3 0 1 1
Canha cf 4 0 1 0 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0
Laureano rf 4 1 1 0 Smith c 4 0 1 0
Davis dh 4 1 2 2 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0
Pinder lf 2 0 0 0 Ward lf 4 1 1 0
Profar ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Hermosillo lf 0 0 0 0
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Thaiss 3b 3 1 1 0
Neuse 2b 2 0 1 0 Cowart 2b 3 0 2 0
Grossman ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Oakland 000 200 000 2
Los Angeles 000 030 00x 3

DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Cowart 2 (2), Goodwin (28), Smith (11). HR_Davis (23). SF_Pujols (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bailey L,6-3 5 8 3 3 0 3
Luzardo 1 1 0 0 0 2
Petit 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Diekman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Peters W,4-3 5 5 2 2 1 3
Ramirez H,3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Mejía H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Buttrey H,25 1 0 0 0 0 2
Robles S,23-26 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Rob Drake; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:52. A_34,505 (45,050).

