L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4

September 6, 2019 11:25 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 5 5 2 8
Fletcher 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .286
Trout cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Goodwin cf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .287
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Upton lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .220
Hermosillo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0 0 2 .288
Simmons ss 4 0 0 1 0 0 .262
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .214
Rengifo 2b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .240
Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .111
a-Ward ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .100
Smith c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 6 4 4 8
Anderson ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .333
Moncada 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .294
Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .281
Jiménez lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .252
McCann c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .272
Castillo dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Mendick 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Cordell rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220
b-Palka ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .019
Engel cf 1 1 0 0 2 1 .230
Los Angeles 001 000 121_5 5 0
Chicago 200 020 000_4 6 0

a-walked for Bemboom in the 8th. b-struck out for Cordell in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 2, Chicago 4. 2B_Ohtani (19), Abreu (33), Moncada (26). 3B_Ohtani (5). HR_Rengifo (7), off Giolito; Goodwin (16), off Bummer; Upton (12), off Colomé; Anderson (16), off Peters. RBIs_Rengifo (32), Simmons (33), Goodwin 2 (45), Upton (40), Abreu (107), Jiménez (58), Anderson 2 (51).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Walsh); Chicago 2 (Jiménez, McCann). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; Chicago 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Simmons 2, Jiménez 2. GIDP_Castillo, Anderson.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Walsh; Fletcher, Rengifo, Walsh).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peters 4 1-3 6 4 4 3 3 88 4.45
Middleton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Rodriguez 2 0 0 0 1 1 23 3.12
Robles, W, 5-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 2.52
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito 7 3 2 2 1 6 103 3.27
Bummer, BS, 1-3 1 1 2 2 1 1 27 2.29
Colomé, L, 4-3 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 2.55

Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 1-0. WP_Middleton.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:02. A_20,026 (40,615).

