L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|2
|8
|
|Fletcher 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Trout cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Goodwin cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.220
|Hermosillo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|a-Ward ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Smith c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|4
|8
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.281
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Castillo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Mendick 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Cordell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|b-Palka ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.019
|Engel cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.230
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|121_5
|5
|0
|Chicago
|200
|020
|000_4
|6
|0
a-walked for Bemboom in the 8th. b-struck out for Cordell in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 2, Chicago 4. 2B_Ohtani (19), Abreu (33), Moncada (26). 3B_Ohtani (5). HR_Rengifo (7), off Giolito; Goodwin (16), off Bummer; Upton (12), off Colomé; Anderson (16), off Peters. RBIs_Rengifo (32), Simmons (33), Goodwin 2 (45), Upton (40), Abreu (107), Jiménez (58), Anderson 2 (51).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Walsh); Chicago 2 (Jiménez, McCann). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; Chicago 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Simmons 2, Jiménez 2. GIDP_Castillo, Anderson.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, Walsh; Fletcher, Rengifo, Walsh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peters
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|88
|4.45
|Middleton
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Rodriguez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.12
|Robles, W, 5-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|2.52
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|7
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|103
|3.27
|Bummer, BS, 1-3
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|27
|2.29
|Colomé, L, 4-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.55
Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 1-0. WP_Middleton.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:02. A_20,026 (40,615).
