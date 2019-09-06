Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 4

September 6, 2019 11:25 pm
 
Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 5 5 Totals 31 4 6 4
Fletcher 3b 4 1 0 0 Anderson ss 4 2 2 2
Trout cf 2 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 1 2 0
Goodwin cf 2 1 1 2 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1
Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 0 1
Upton lf 4 1 1 1 McCann c 3 0 0 0
Hermosillo lf 0 0 0 0 Castillo dh 4 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0 Mendick 2b 4 0 1 0
Simmons ss 4 0 0 1 Cordell rf 3 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 Palka ph 1 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 3 1 1 1 Engel cf 1 1 0 0
Bemboom c 2 0 0 0
Ward ph 0 0 0 0
Smith c 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 001 000 121 5
Chicago 200 020 000 4

DP_Los Angeles 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Chicago 4. 2B_Ohtani (19), Abreu (33), Moncada (26). 3B_Ohtani (5). HR_Rengifo (7), Goodwin (16), Upton (12), Anderson (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Peters 4 1-3 6 4 4 3 3
Middleton 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Rodriguez 2 0 0 0 1 1
Robles W,5-0 2 0 0 0 0 3
Chicago
Giolito 7 3 2 2 1 6
Bummer BS,1-3 1 1 2 2 1 1
Colomé L,4-3 1 1 1 1 0 1

WP_Middleton.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, John Libka; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:02. A_20,026 (40,615).

