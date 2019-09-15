Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

September 15, 2019
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 6 4 2 9
Pham dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .277
Meadows lf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .289
García rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .277
Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .275
b-Choi ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238
Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232
c-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Adames ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .252
d-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Kiermaier cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .233
Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .171
a-McKay ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .167
Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 11 6 2 7
Fletcher 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .288
Simmons ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .261
Pujols dh 4 1 2 4 0 0 .251
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .231
Smith c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .245
Goodwin cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .272
Hermosillo lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .250
Walsh 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .211
Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Tampa Bay 100 000 030_4 6 0
Los Angeles 120 030 00x_6 11 0

a-singled for Zunino in the 8th. b-struck out for Aguilar in the 8th. c-lined out for Duffy in the 9th. d-struck out for Adames in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Pujols (21), Walsh (4). HR_Meadows (31), off Buttrey; Pujols (23), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Aguilar (12), Meadows 3 (87), Pujols 4 (89), Walsh (4), Fletcher (46). SB_Pujols (2), Pham (22), Goodwin (6). SF_Aguilar.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (García); Los Angeles 1 (Hermosillo). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 3; Los Angeles 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Smith. GIDP_Simmons.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Duffy, Meadows, Wendle, Meadows; Duffy, Aguilar).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough, L, 11-4 5 10 6 6 2 3 93 3.78
Banda 2 0 0 0 0 2 27 3.00
Sulser 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval 4 2 1 1 1 4 61 4.91
Ramirez, W, 5-3 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 4.04
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.17
Buttrey 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 21 4.30
Robles, S, 21-24 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 25 2.36

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:54. A_36,709 (45,050).

