L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 6 4 2 9 Pham dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .277 Meadows lf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .289 García rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .277 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .275 b-Choi ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238 Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .232 c-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Adames ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .252 d-Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Kiermaier cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .233 Zunino c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .171 a-McKay ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .167 Perez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 11 6 2 7 Fletcher 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .288 Simmons ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .261 Pujols dh 4 1 2 4 0 0 .251 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .231 Smith c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .245 Goodwin cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .272 Hermosillo lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .250 Walsh 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .211 Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .239

Tampa Bay 100 000 030_4 6 0 Los Angeles 120 030 00x_6 11 0

a-singled for Zunino in the 8th. b-struck out for Aguilar in the 8th. c-lined out for Duffy in the 9th. d-struck out for Adames in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Pujols (21), Walsh (4). HR_Meadows (31), off Buttrey; Pujols (23), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Aguilar (12), Meadows 3 (87), Pujols 4 (89), Walsh (4), Fletcher (46). SB_Pujols (2), Pham (22), Goodwin (6). SF_Aguilar.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (García); Los Angeles 1 (Hermosillo). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 3; Los Angeles 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Smith. GIDP_Simmons.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Duffy, Meadows, Wendle, Meadows; Duffy, Aguilar).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough, L, 11-4 5 10 6 6 2 3 93 3.78 Banda 2 0 0 0 0 2 27 3.00 Sulser 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sandoval 4 2 1 1 1 4 61 4.91 Ramirez, W, 5-3 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 4.04 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.17 Buttrey 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 21 4.30 Robles, S, 21-24 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 25 2.36

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:54. A_36,709 (45,050).

