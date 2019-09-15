L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|2
|9
|
|Pham dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.289
|García rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|b-Choi ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Wendle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|c-Sogard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|d-Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|a-McKay ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Perez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|2
|7
|
|Fletcher 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|Simmons ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Pujols dh
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.251
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Smith c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Hermosillo lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|030_4
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|120
|030
|00x_6
|11
|0
a-singled for Zunino in the 8th. b-struck out for Aguilar in the 8th. c-lined out for Duffy in the 9th. d-struck out for Adames in the 9th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Pujols (21), Walsh (4). HR_Meadows (31), off Buttrey; Pujols (23), off Yarbrough. RBIs_Aguilar (12), Meadows 3 (87), Pujols 4 (89), Walsh (4), Fletcher (46). SB_Pujols (2), Pham (22), Goodwin (6). SF_Aguilar.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (García); Los Angeles 1 (Hermosillo). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 3; Los Angeles 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Smith. GIDP_Simmons.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Duffy, Meadows, Wendle, Meadows; Duffy, Aguilar).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough, L, 11-4
|5
|
|10
|6
|6
|2
|3
|93
|3.78
|Banda
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|3.00
|Sulser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|4
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|61
|4.91
|Ramirez, W, 5-3
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|4.04
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.17
|Buttrey
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|21
|4.30
|Robles, S, 21-24
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|2.36
Inherited runners-scored_Robles 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:54. A_36,709 (45,050).
