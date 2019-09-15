Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Angels 6, Tampa Bay 4

September 15, 2019 7:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 32 6 11 6
Pham dh 3 1 1 0 Fletcher 3b 3 1 1 1
Meadows lf 4 1 1 3 Simmons ss 4 2 2 0
García rf 4 0 2 0 Pujols dh 4 1 2 4
Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 1 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0
Choi ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Smith c 4 0 3 0
Wendle 2b 3 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 0 1 0
Duffy 3b 3 0 0 0 Hermosillo lf 4 1 0 0
Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 3 1 1 1
Adames ss 3 0 1 0 Rengifo 2b 3 0 1 0
Lowe ph 1 0 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 1 0 0
Zunino c 2 0 0 0
McKay ph 1 1 1 0
Perez c 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 100 000 030 4
Los Angeles 120 030 00x 6

DP_Tampa Bay 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Pujols (21), Walsh (4). HR_Meadows (31), Pujols (23). SB_Pujols (2), Pham (22), Goodwin (6). SF_Aguilar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough L,11-4 5 10 6 6 2 3
Banda 2 0 0 0 0 2
Sulser 1 1 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Sandoval 4 2 1 1 1 4
Ramirez W,5-3 2 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Buttrey 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Robles S,21-24 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:54. A_36,709 (45,050).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in