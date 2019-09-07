Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7

September 7, 2019 10:51 pm
 
Los Angeles Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 8 11 7 Totals 34 7 8 7
Fletcher 3b 3 1 1 1 Anderson ss 5 2 2 1
Goodwin cf 5 2 1 0 Moncada 3b 4 2 3 1
Upton lf 4 1 1 0 Abreu 1b 1 1 1 4
Hermosillo lf 0 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 5 1 3 5 McCann dh 4 0 1 1
Pujols 1b 5 1 2 0 Collins c 4 0 0 0
Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 Engel cf 4 0 0 0
Simmons ss 5 0 1 0 Sánchez 2b 4 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 4 1 0 0 Cordell rf 2 1 1 0
Smith c 2 1 2 1 a-Goins ph-rf 2 1 0 0
b-Trout ph 0 0 0 0
1-Ward pr 0 0 0 0
Bemboom c 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 205 000 100 8
Chicago 200 020 300 7

E_Smith (1), Anderson (25). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Chicago 3. 2B_Ohtani (20), McCann (23), Cordell (8), Anderson (30). HR_Ohtani (17), Smith (4), Abreu (30). SB_Moncada (9), Smith (2), Ohtani (12). SF_Abreu (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney, W, 4-4 6 6 4 4 0 8
Garcia 1 2 3 0 0 3
Buttrey, H, 22 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robles, S, 20-23 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Covey, L, 1-8 2 2-3 7 7 7 2 4
Fulmer 1 1 0 0 2 0
Fry 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 3
Ruiz 2 2 1 1 0 0
Marshall 1 0 0 0 1 1
Herrera 1 1 0 0 2 1

Fulmer pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Heaney 2 (Abreu,Abreu). WP_Heaney, Covey(2), Fulmer.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:32. A_25,230 (40,615).

