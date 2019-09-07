L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 8 11 7 9 9 Fletcher 3b 3 1 1 1 3 0 .287 Goodwin cf 5 2 1 0 1 1 .286 Upton lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .221 Hermosillo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ohtani dh 5 1 3 5 0 1 .293 Pujols 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .255 Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .233 Simmons ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Rengifo 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .237 Smith c 2 1 2 1 2 0 .229 b-Trout ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .291 1-Ward pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Bemboom c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 8 7 0 13 Anderson ss 5 2 2 1 0 2 .334 Moncada 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .298 Abreu 1b 1 1 1 4 0 0 .282 Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249 McCann dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .272 Collins c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .105 Engel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Sánchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Cordell rf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .223 a-Goins ph-rf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .256

Los Angeles 205 000 100_8 11 1 Chicago 200 020 300_7 8 1

a-struck out for Cordell in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Smith in the 9th.

1-ran for Trout in the 9th.

E_Smith (1), Anderson (25). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Chicago 3. 2B_Ohtani (20), McCann (23), Cordell (8), Anderson (30). HR_Ohtani (17), off Covey; Smith (4), off Ruiz; Abreu (30), off Garcia. RBIs_Ohtani 5 (60), Fletcher (44), Goodwin (45), Smith (14), Abreu 4 (111), McCann (54), Anderson (52), Moncada (66). SB_Moncada (9), Smith (2), Ohtani (12). SF_Abreu.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Calhoun 2, Fletcher, Goodwin 3); Chicago 1 (Collins). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 15; Chicago 4 for 5.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, W, 4-4 6 6 4 4 0 8 99 4.30 Garcia 1 2 3 0 0 3 26 4.31 Buttrey, H, 22 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.06 Robles, S, 20-23 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.48

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Covey, L, 1-8 2 2-3 7 7 7 2 4 75 7.69 Fulmer 1 1 0 0 2 0 28 5.40 Fry 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 3 29 5.18 Ruiz 2 2 1 1 0 0 26 5.20 Marshall 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.07 Herrera 1 1 0 0 2 1 18 6.80

Inherited runners-scored_Fulmer 2-2, Fry 1-0. IBB_off Herrera (Trout). HBP_Heaney 2 (Abreu,Abreu). WP_Heaney, Covey(2), Fulmer.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:32. A_25,230 (40,615).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.