L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|7
|9
|9
|
|Fletcher 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.287
|Goodwin cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Hermosillo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.293
|Pujols 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Smith c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.229
|b-Trout ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|1-Ward pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Bemboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|0
|13
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.334
|Moncada 3b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Abreu 1b
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.282
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|McCann dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Collins c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.105
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Sánchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Cordell rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|a-Goins ph-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Los Angeles
|205
|000
|100_8
|11
|1
|Chicago
|200
|020
|300_7
|8
|1
a-struck out for Cordell in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Smith in the 9th.
1-ran for Trout in the 9th.
E_Smith (1), Anderson (25). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Chicago 3. 2B_Ohtani (20), McCann (23), Cordell (8), Anderson (30). HR_Ohtani (17), off Covey; Smith (4), off Ruiz; Abreu (30), off Garcia. RBIs_Ohtani 5 (60), Fletcher (44), Goodwin (45), Smith (14), Abreu 4 (111), McCann (54), Anderson (52), Moncada (66). SB_Moncada (9), Smith (2), Ohtani (12). SF_Abreu.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Calhoun 2, Fletcher, Goodwin 3); Chicago 1 (Collins). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 15; Chicago 4 for 5.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, W, 4-4
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|8
|99
|4.30
|Garcia
|1
|
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|26
|4.31
|Buttrey, H, 22
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.06
|Robles, S, 20-23
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.48
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Covey, L, 1-8
|2
|2-3
|7
|7
|7
|2
|4
|75
|7.69
|Fulmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|28
|5.40
|Fry
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|29
|5.18
|Ruiz
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|26
|5.20
|Marshall
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.07
|Herrera
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|6.80
Inherited runners-scored_Fulmer 2-2, Fry 1-0. IBB_off Herrera (Trout). HBP_Heaney 2 (Abreu,Abreu). WP_Heaney, Covey(2), Fulmer.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:32. A_25,230 (40,615).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.