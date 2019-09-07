Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7

September 7, 2019 10:51 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 11 7 9 9
Fletcher 3b 3 1 1 1 3 0 .287
Goodwin cf 5 2 1 0 1 1 .286
Upton lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .221
Hermosillo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ohtani dh 5 1 3 5 0 1 .293
Pujols 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .255
Calhoun rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .233
Simmons ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Rengifo 2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .237
Smith c 2 1 2 1 2 0 .229
b-Trout ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .291
1-Ward pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Bemboom c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 8 7 0 13
Anderson ss 5 2 2 1 0 2 .334
Moncada 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .298
Abreu 1b 1 1 1 4 0 0 .282
Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .249
McCann dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .272
Collins c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .105
Engel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Sánchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Cordell rf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .223
a-Goins ph-rf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .256
Los Angeles 205 000 100_8 11 1
Chicago 200 020 300_7 8 1

a-struck out for Cordell in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Smith in the 9th.

1-ran for Trout in the 9th.

E_Smith (1), Anderson (25). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Chicago 3. 2B_Ohtani (20), McCann (23), Cordell (8), Anderson (30). HR_Ohtani (17), off Covey; Smith (4), off Ruiz; Abreu (30), off Garcia. RBIs_Ohtani 5 (60), Fletcher (44), Goodwin (45), Smith (14), Abreu 4 (111), McCann (54), Anderson (52), Moncada (66). SB_Moncada (9), Smith (2), Ohtani (12). SF_Abreu.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Calhoun 2, Fletcher, Goodwin 3); Chicago 1 (Collins). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 15; Chicago 4 for 5.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, W, 4-4 6 6 4 4 0 8 99 4.30
Garcia 1 2 3 0 0 3 26 4.31
Buttrey, H, 22 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.06
Robles, S, 20-23 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.48
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Covey, L, 1-8 2 2-3 7 7 7 2 4 75 7.69
Fulmer 1 1 0 0 2 0 28 5.40
Fry 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 3 29 5.18
Ruiz 2 2 1 1 0 0 26 5.20
Marshall 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 3.07
Herrera 1 1 0 0 2 1 18 6.80

Inherited runners-scored_Fulmer 2-2, Fry 1-0. IBB_off Herrera (Trout). HBP_Heaney 2 (Abreu,Abreu). WP_Heaney, Covey(2), Fulmer.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:32. A_25,230 (40,615).

