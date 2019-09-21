L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Calhoun rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|K.Smith c
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Ward lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.120
|Goodwin cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Bour dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.173
|Hermosillo cf-lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.160
|Cowart 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Bregman 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Mayfield ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Reddick rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Tucker lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|a-Stubbs ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|b-Toro ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Los Angeles
|310
|101
|002_8
|12
|1
|Houston
|030
|000
|100_4
|6
|1
a-walked for Maldonado in the 7th. b-sacrificed for Straw in the 7th.
E_K.Smith (2), Stubbs (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 4. 2B_Pujols (22), Tucker 2 (5). HR_Fletcher (6), off Miley; Calhoun (33), off Rondón; Alvarez (27), off Sandoval. RBIs_Fletcher 2 (48), K.Smith (18), Ward (1), Pujols (91), Simmons (36), Calhoun 2 (74), Alvarez (77), Tucker (9), Maldonado (10), Toro (9). SB_Hermosillo (2). SF_Toro.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Bour, Calhoun 3, Hermosillo); Houston 3 (Springer, Straw). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 15; Houston 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Pujols, K.Smith, Maldonado, Tucker. GIDP_Alvarez.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Simmons, Pujols).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|3
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|56
|5.25
|Jewell
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.55
|Bard, W, 3-2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|4.50
|Garcia, H, 6
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.12
|Buttrey, H, 24
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.15
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.29
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 14-6
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|27
|3.91
|Urquidy
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|58
|4.63
|Abreu
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|37
|1.35
|Devenski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.12
|J.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.16
|Rondón
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|26
|3.84
|Biagini
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|7.71
Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 1-0, Urquidy 2-1, Biagini 1-0. HBP_Miley (Hermosillo), Sandoval (Gurriel). WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:23. A_43,264 (41,168).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.