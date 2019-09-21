Listen Live Sports

L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4

September 21, 2019 10:42 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 2b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .291
Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .261
Pujols 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .251
Calhoun rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .237
K.Smith c 5 0 0 1 0 2 .250
Ward lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .120
Goodwin cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Bour dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .173
Hermosillo cf-lf 3 2 0 0 1 2 .160
Cowart 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Bregman 3b-ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .294
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .316
Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .304
Correa ss 2 1 1 0 1 1 .279
Mayfield ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Reddick rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Tucker lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .313
Maldonado c 2 0 0 1 0 0 .227
a-Stubbs ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 1 .219
Straw cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .255
b-Toro ph-3b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .239
Los Angeles 310 101 002_8 12 1
Houston 030 000 100_4 6 1

a-walked for Maldonado in the 7th. b-sacrificed for Straw in the 7th.

E_K.Smith (2), Stubbs (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 4. 2B_Pujols (22), Tucker 2 (5). HR_Fletcher (6), off Miley; Calhoun (33), off Rondón; Alvarez (27), off Sandoval. RBIs_Fletcher 2 (48), K.Smith (18), Ward (1), Pujols (91), Simmons (36), Calhoun 2 (74), Alvarez (77), Tucker (9), Maldonado (10), Toro (9). SB_Hermosillo (2). SF_Toro.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Bour, Calhoun 3, Hermosillo); Houston 3 (Springer, Straw). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 15; Houston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Pujols, K.Smith, Maldonado, Tucker. GIDP_Alvarez.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Simmons, Pujols).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval 3 2 3 3 2 1 56 5.25
Jewell 1 2 0 0 0 0 13 6.55
Bard, W, 3-2 2 0 0 0 0 3 32 4.50
Garcia, H, 6 2-3 1 1 0 1 1 21 4.12
Buttrey, H, 24 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.15
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.29
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, L, 14-6 1 4 4 4 1 0 27 3.91
Urquidy 3 4 1 1 0 4 58 4.63
Abreu 2 1 1 1 2 4 37 1.35
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 5.12
J.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.16
Rondón 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 26 3.84
Biagini 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 7.71

Inherited runners-scored_Buttrey 1-0, Urquidy 2-1, Biagini 1-0. HBP_Miley (Hermosillo), Sandoval (Gurriel). WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:23. A_43,264 (41,168).

