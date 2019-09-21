L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Springer rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bregman 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|K.Smith c
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ward lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Correa ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Goodwin cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mayfield ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bour dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reddick rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosillo cf-lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Tucker lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Cowart 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|a-Stubbs ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|b-Toro ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|310
|101
|002
|—
|8
|Houston
|030
|000
|100
|—
|4
E_K.Smith (2), Stubbs (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Houston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 4. 2B_Pujols (22), Tucker 2 (5). HR_Fletcher (6), Calhoun (33), Alvarez (27). SB_Hermosillo (2). SF_Toro (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sandoval
|3
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Jewell
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bard, W, 3-2
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Garcia, H, 6
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Buttrey, H, 24
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miley, L, 14-6
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Urquidy
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Abreu
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Devenski
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J.Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rondón
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Biagini
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Miley pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd.
HBP_Miley (Hermosillo), Sandoval (Gurriel). WP_Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:23. A_43,264 (41,168).
