Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

L.A. Angels 8, Houston 4

September 21, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Fletcher 2b 5 2 3 2 Springer rf-cf 4 0 0 0
Simmons ss 4 1 2 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0
Pujols 1b 4 1 2 1 Bregman 3b-ss 3 0 0 0
Calhoun rf 5 2 2 2 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1
K.Smith c 5 0 0 1 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 0
Ward lf 4 0 1 1 Correa ss 2 1 1 0
Goodwin cf 1 0 1 0 Mayfield ss 0 0 0 0
Bour dh 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 1 0 0 0
Hermosillo cf-lf 3 2 0 0 Tucker lf 4 1 2 1
Cowart 3b 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 1
a-Stubbs ph-c 1 0 0 0
Straw cf 2 0 0 0
b-Toro ph-3b 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles 310 101 002 8
Houston 030 000 100 4

E_K.Smith (2), Stubbs (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Houston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Houston 4. 2B_Pujols (22), Tucker 2 (5). HR_Fletcher (6), Calhoun (33), Alvarez (27). SB_Hermosillo (2). SF_Toro (1).

Los Angeles
Sandoval 3 2 3 3 2 1
Jewell 1 2 0 0 0 0
Bard, W, 3-2 2 0 0 0 0 3
Garcia, H, 6 2-3 1 1 0 1 1
Buttrey, H, 24 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Miley, L, 14-6 1 4 4 4 1 0
Urquidy 3 4 1 1 0 4
Abreu 2 1 1 1 2 4
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 1
J.Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rondón 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Biagini 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Miley pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd.

HBP_Miley (Hermosillo), Sandoval (Gurriel). WP_Garcia.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:23. A_43,264 (41,168).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson